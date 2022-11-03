Digital Transformation Will Drive KVM and Serial Console Server Market to Over $1 Billion in 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

Digital Transformation Will Drive KVM and Serial Console Server Market to Over $1 Billion in 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

High-Performance KVMs, KVM-over-IP and Serial Console Servers to Lead Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the brand new report "IT Management: KVM Switches & Serial Console Servers" from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, KVM switch and serial console server revenues are forecast to grow at a 5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2026, surpassing $1 billion. The market forecast has been boosted by the long-lasting tailwind of Covid-19 induced digital transformation and the emergence of edge computing, despite near-term supply chain constraints and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group) (PRNewswire)

"The historically stagnant KVM switch and serial console market has been rejuvenated as digital transformation has accelerated," said Lucas Beran, Principal Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "The trends of hybrid work, 5G, and edge computing are being supported by a proliferation of compute and networking infrastructure. As these deployments occur, enterprises and data center operators are rethinking their monitoring and management needs, with remote access, automation and security features becoming even more critical."

Additional highlights from the IT Management: KVM Switches and Serial Console Servers Advanced Research Report:

ATEN, Vertiv, and Belkin hold the top three market share positions.

The Americas is the largest region by revenue, but Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate of any region.

Product growth is forecast to be broad-based, with notable growth occurring from high-performance KVMs, KVM-over-IP and serial console servers.

Telco, broadcast, government, and logistics customer types are forecast to grow at the fastest rates during the forecast period.

Dell'Oro Group's IT Management: KVM Switches and Serial Console Servers Advanced Research Report assess the market size, 5-year forecast, and competitive landscape for KVM switch and serial console server equipment vendors. The report addresses critical business questions such as:

What is the total available market for KVM switch and serial console products and what is the outlook over the next 5 years?

How do the KVM switch and serial console market outlook vary by product type?

Which customer types are expected to see the highest growth?

Who are the key market players and how does it vary by product and region?

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group