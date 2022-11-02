PACT Pharma to Present New Data Highlighting First-of-its-Kind Personalized Neoantigen TCR T Cell Therapy Platform at SITC 2022

Oral and Poster Presentations Highlight Feasibility of Creating, Manufacturing, and Administering Non-Viral Precision Genome Engineered Tumor Specific T Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Pharma, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing transformational personalized neoantigen-specific and off-the-shelf T cell receptor (TCR) T cell therapies for the eradication of solid tumors, today announced that new data highlighting its first-of-its-kind adoptive T cell therapy platform will be featured in multiple presentations at the upcoming 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2022). The company, along with academic research collaborators, will deliver oral and poster presentations, including a late-breaking oral presentation, providing the latest clinical and preclinical findings from its pioneering research in the field of personalized neoantigen TCR T cell therapies. SITC 2022 is being held November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details of the company's presentations at SITC 2022 are as follows:

Late Breaking Oral Presentation #1478 (With Accompanying Poster):

Title: A Phase I Study of Personalized Adoptive TCR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Solid Tumors: Safety, Efficacy, and T Cell Trafficking to Tumors of Non-virally Gene Edited T Cells

Presenting Author: Stefanie Mandl , Ph.D., chief scientific officer, PACT Pharma

Category/Session: Late Breaking Abstract Session 103

Date/Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022 , 11:10 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Eastern

Location: Hall B2

Oral Presentation #123:

Title: Landscape Analysis of the Neoepitope-specific T Cell Responses in Patients with and without Clinical Benefit from Immune Checkpoint Blockade Therapy

Presenting Author: Cristina Puig Saus , Ph.D., adjunct assistant professor, University of California, Los Angeles

Category/Session: Rapid Oral Abstracts – Basic Science Session 104

Date/Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022 , 12:25 – 12:33 p.m. Eastern

Location: 253ABC

Poster Presentation #320:

Title: Rapid Identification of a TCR Library Targeting the HPV E6/E7 Oncoproteins to Enable Multi-TCR T-Cell Therapies for Patients with HPV16+ Epithelial Cancers

Presenting Author: Stefanie Mandl , Ph.D., chief scientific officer, PACT Pharma

Category/Session: Cellular Therapies Poster Session

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Location: Poster Hall C

Poster Presentation #712:

Title: Retrospective Tumor Microenvironment Analysis from a Personalized neoTCR-T Cell Therapy Clinical Trial and Its Potential Applications for Off-the-Shelf HPV TCR T Cell therapies

Presenting Author: Chad Smith , Ph.D., associate director, bioinformatics, PACT Pharma

Category/Session: Clinical Trials in Progress Poster Session

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Location: Poster Hall C

Additional information on the 37th Annual Meeting of SITC is available through the conference website at: https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home

About PACT Pharma, Inc.

PACT is a privately held biopharmaceutical company pioneering individualized and off-the-shelf, non-viral precision genome engineered, tumor-specific TCR T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with solid cancers.

For more information, please visit www.pactpharma.com.

