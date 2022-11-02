Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday November 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 10, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link:
https://www.redeye.se/events/847782/live-q-neonode

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com
Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com 
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3659568/1647039.pdf

Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-3q-invitation-to-earnings-call-november-2022,c3109083

Neonode 3Q Invitation to Earnings Call November 2022

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-to-report-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-10-2022-301666270.html

SOURCE Neonode

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.