Maze Row Wine Merchant Welcomes Telmo Rodríguez's Bodega Lanzaga to Portfolio as Exclusive U.S. Importer

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maze Row Wine Merchant announced today that it has been appointed the exclusive U.S. importer of winemaker Telmo Rodríguez's Bodega Lanzaga, one of the most prominent estates in Rioja, effective January 1, 2023. Bodega Lanzaga, Maze Row's first foray into Spain, joins a portfolio of esteemed wineries from throughout Italy and a collaborative project from California's Central Coast.

"We welcome Bodega Lanzaga to the Maze Row portfolio as we build a community connected by a passion for wine."

"We are honored to expand our portfolio to include Bodega Lanzaga," said Joseph C. Gallo, Founder of Maze Row Wine Merchant. "Telmo Rodríguez's integrity and uncompromising devotion to terroir and producing wines that reflect an unmistakable sense of place fits perfectly with our mission to represent producers committed to the land and their craft. We welcome Bodega Lanzaga to the Maze Row portfolio as we build a community connected by a passion for wine."

Born from the desire to rediscover the taste of Rioja, Bodega Lanzaga was founded in 1998 in Rioja Alavesa by Telmo Rodríguez and Pablo Eguzkiza and has since become one of the most notable examples of terroir-based winemaking in the region. Bodega Lanzaga is Rodríguez's passion project, the foremost representation of his philosophy and the home of his company. From Lanzaga, he leads the effort in Rioja to make wines "de pueblo," or village wines, following centuries-old traditions and resulting in wines that use a combination of grape varieties, often field blends, to adapt to the diversity of land and climate.

Rodríguez's commitment to bringing out the best of Rioja is exemplified in a series of four single vineyard wines: Las Beatas, Tabuérniga, El Velado and La Estrada. The collection also includes three village wines: estate wines Lanzaga and LZ, and Corriente, the revival of an approachable wine from the early 20th century. Maze Row will carry all seven wines.

"We are pleased to join Maze Row and their portfolio of estates," said Rodríguez. "I am impressed with the Maze Row team's professionalism, dedication to wine education, and appreciation for wine and wine culture. This is an exciting new partnership and I look forward to our future together."

Maze Row Wine Merchant is a U.S. importer and exporter of fine wines. Maze Row shares the best in wine and wine culture through a portfolio of acclaimed artisan producers, each selected for their uncompromising devotion to craft. At its core are the dedicated artists and producer families creating truly singular, terroir-driven wines. The portfolio includes Bodega Lanzaga from Spain; Allegrini, Argiano, Brancaia, Jermann, Pieropan, Poggio al Tesoro, Ratti, and Tornatore from Italy; and The Language of Yes, a collaboration with Randall Graham from California's Central Coast. Please visit https://www.mazerow.com/ for more information.

