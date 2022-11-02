LP Building Solutions Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

In LP's 2022 Sustainability Report, the company celebrates its 50-year history—a history marked by product innovation, responsible resource management and a strong sense of commitment to employees and communities.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, released its 2022 Sustainability Report today. LP's second annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report celebrates its 50-year history of sustainability and innovation while highlighting progress against its ESG goals across five critical pillars: Governance, People, Environment, Products and Community.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"For a half century, the pioneering spirit of our employees—past and present—has enabled LP to provide innovative building solutions to meet the changing needs of our customers," LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern said. "That same pioneering spirit plays a critical role in the execution of our ESG priorities as LP continues to harness innovation to pioneer new products that are not only increasingly sustainable and efficient, but more durable and resilient than ever."

In its 2022 report, LP lays out the programs and initiatives that demonstrate the company's commitment to integrating ESG priorities into business operations and products.

2022 Highlights

Highlights from the report include:

LP's continued leadership on responsible forest management and reforestation, including through SFI® and PEFC® certification, as well as its use of industry-leading forest management practices.

LP's climate strategy and how the company's products are helping in the transition to a lower-carbon future. The strategy builds upon LP's previously published TCFD report

LP's advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion both within and beyond LP, including the creation of a new position solely dedicated to advancing companywide DEI awareness.

LP's enhanced employee engagement and well-being programs, including new programs and expanded benefits rolled out in 2022.

LP's strengthened efforts to give back to communities through a new partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program and continued outreach through the LP Foundation.

To read LP's 2022 Sustainability Report, visit this link.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP®, SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LP Building Solutions