LOCH Technologies Selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After much consideration, the Red Herring judging panel has announced its Top 100 Global Winners today, recognizing the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

With 80% of IoT devices wireless, wireless is the new network and attack surface - the invisible threat.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year" said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners . We believe LOCH Technologies embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. LOCH Technologies should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world. Red Herring is dedicated to following LOCH's path to further success and innovation.

"In the exponentially growing world of Wireless/RF & Cellular communications, Zero Trust Security requires a different set of tools as traditional wired/network side security solutions fall short," said Garry Drummond, CEO at LOCH Technologies. "Our software defined radio based AirShield is able to sense a wide range of RF (100MHz to 6GHz) bringing high fidelity IoT and other asset discovery to enterprises of all sizes and lines of business. The ability to continuously track such devices and API-driven integrations for remediations enables our customers to comprehensively execute on their External Attack Surface Management policies."

About LOCH

LOCH is a global leader of next-generation wireless threat monitoring and observability. The company provides actionable signal intelligence across 5G cellular and broad spectrum wireless IoT devices to help organizations improve their security posture and reduce risk across the enterprise. Every wireless device needs to be visible and secure, regardless of what type of device it is, what protocol it uses, and who owns it. This guides everything we do and why LOCH aims to secure and enable the new world of wireless innovation that will drive the next generation of digital transformation. Find out more at www.LOCH.io .

Media Contact: Media relations & Legal: Rhett Currier rcurrier@loch.io

