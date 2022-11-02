WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab for Kids, a national leader in pediatric therapy services, celebrates the opening of its 100th state-of-the-art pediatric facility.

Ivy Rehab has proudly opened its 100th multidisciplinary pediatric therapy facility! (PRNewswire)

Ivy Rehab Opens 100th Multidisciplinary Pediatric Therapy Facility

"This milestone pediatric clinic represents confirmation that Ivy Rehab is advancing our goal of serving more children with high-quality pediatric therapy and ABA services across the nation," said Troy Bage, CEO for Ivy Rehab for Kids. "Being the leader in outpatient pediatric therapy and ABA means more communities are gaining access to vitally important care to help children reach necessary development milestones and thrive."

The unique facility in Muskegon, MI contains two dedicated pediatric care centers, one offering physical, occupational, and speech therapy and the other providing Applied Behavior Analysis, ABA, for children diagnosed with Autism. These two centers work together to provide a comprehensive approach to caring for children in Muskegon and surrounding communities.

"As an occupational therapist, I have seen the many benefits of pediatric therapy and how high-quality care can help the entire family. Meeting a child where they are and tailoring care to their individual needs helps drive positive outcomes tremendously," said Shanyn Rapson, OTR/L, Clinic Director of physical, speech, and occupational therapy at the new facility. "I'm honored to be a part of the Ivy team and to provide exceptional full-service outpatient pediatric services to my community and beyond."

Edward Ansuini will serve as the Clinic Director of the ABA facility. "It fills my cup to be able to provide necessary services in one convenient location and work collaboratively with other disciplines," he said. "This provides our families with a full-service facility to meet their children's needs in one convenient, high-quality treatment environment."

To find any of the 100 pediatric therapy clinics in the Ivy Rehab Network, visit ivyrehab.com/locations.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and best in class outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

jvandevender@ivyrehab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network