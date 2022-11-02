FARO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Customer demand across our served markets remained healthy, with revenue on a constant currency basis of $91.5 million, increasing 14% year on year and up 9% sequentially. Due to continued strengthening of the US dollar, sales on an actual currency basis were $85.3 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together with the building momentum of our recent product releases, the recent acquisition of GeoSLAM and the launch of FARO Sphere for cloud-based 3D model creation and collaboration, we have one of the industry's most comprehensive suites of digital 3D solutions. I am excited by the early customer response we have received on our combined offerings and the enormous market opportunity represented by digitalizing the physical world."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total sales of $85.3 million , up 8% compared to the prior year period

Total sales on a Non-GAAP constant currency basis of $91.5 million , up 14% compared to the prior year period

Software sales, of $10.6 million or 12% of revenue, down from 14% in the prior year period due to the relative strength of our hardware offerings

Recurring revenue of $16.6 million or 19% of revenue on an actual currency basis, was up 2% year on year

Gross margin of 50.7%, compared to 53.5% in the prior year period with the reduction primarily a result of the strengthening US dollar to foreign currency exchange rates

Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.0%, compared to 53.7% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $50.4 million , compared to $47.5 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $44.3 million , compared to $42.4 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $6.3 million , or ($0.34) per share compared to $3.9 million , or ($0.21) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net income of $0.5 million , or $0.03 per share compared to net loss of $0.1 million , or ($0.01) per share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million , or 2.3% of total sales compared to $2.7 million , or 3.4% of total sales in the prior year period

Cash and short-term investments of $48.5 million , compared to $102.0 million as of June 30, 2022

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2022

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $99.0 to $107.0 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.45

Note: Constant currency revenue performance is provided such that users of the financial statements may assess our underlying performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted to United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on September 30, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9708 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to digitalize their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

In our third quarter reporting, we have included total sales on a constant currency basis, a new non-GAAP measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates;

the Company's ability to effectively integrate the operations from Holobuilder, Inc. and UK-based GeoSLAM, including the intellectual property acquired; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Sales













Product $ 65,581

$ 57,838

$ 182,015

$ 172,748 Service 19,751

$ 21,331

59,891

$ 64,862 Total sales 85,332

79,169

241,906

237,610 Cost of sales













Product 30,375

$ 25,650

82,879

$ 75,909 Service 11,692

$ 11,188

34,299

$ 33,481 Total cost of sales 42,067

36,838

117,178

109,390 Gross profit 43,265

42,331

124,728

128,220 Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative 37,226

$ 33,433

108,734

$ 100,375 Research and development 12,586

$ 12,731

36,756

$ 36,464 Restructuring costs 580

1,376

2,512

3,679 Total operating expenses 50,392

47,540

148,002

140,518 Loss from operations (7,127)

(5,209)

(23,274)

(12,298) Other (income) expense













Interest (income) expense, net (24)

$ 5

(28)

$ 54 Other (income) expense, net (1428)

$ 299

(3077)

$ (433) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (5,675)

(5,513)

(20,169)

(11,919) Income tax expense (benefit) 586

(1,658)

4,352

(3,667) Net loss $ (6,261)

$ (3,855)

$ (24,521)

$ (8,252) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.34)

$ (0.21)

$ (1.34)

$ (0.45) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.34)

$ (0.21)

$ (1.34)

$ (0.45) Weighted average shares - Basic 18,436,615

18,194,960

18,336,537

18,166,930 Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,436,615

18,194,960

18,336,537

18,166,930

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2022 (unaudited)

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,534

$ 121,989 Accounts receivable, net 75,347

78,523 Inventories, net 50,956

53,145 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,801

19,793 Total current assets 208,638

273,450 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 20,424

22,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,404

22,543 Goodwill 101,279

82,096 Intangible assets, net 48,094

25,616 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 28,249

30,554 Deferred income tax assets, net 18,092

21,277 Other long-term assets 2,047

2,010 Total assets $ 445,227

$ 479,740 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 17,546

$ 14,199 Accrued liabilities 22,881

28,208 Income taxes payable 6,421

4,499 Current portion of unearned service revenues 36,440

40,838 Customer deposits 5,873

5,399 Lease liabilities 5,532

5,738 Total current liabilities 94,693

98,881 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 20,868

22,350 Lease liabilities - less current portion 14,344

18,648 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,708

1,058 Long-term note payable —

— Income taxes payable - less current portion 10,131

11,297 Other long-term liabilities 19

1,047 Total liabilities 145,763

153,281 Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,153,287 and

19,588,003 issued, respectively; 18,776,936 and 18,205,636 outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 325,244

301,061 Retained earnings 49,022

73,544 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,165)

(17,374) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,376,351 and 1,382,367 shares held, respectively (30,657)

(30,792) Total shareholders' equity 299,464

326,459 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 445,227

$ 479,740

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (24,521)

$ (8,252) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 10,061

9,560 Stock-based compensation 10,024

8,657 Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 80

33 Loss on disposal of assets 356

130 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 209

1,955 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 568

(3,667) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 867

4,311 Inventories 2,129

(9,106) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,566)

(2,935) (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,249)

(14,153) Income taxes payable 1,008

(1,847) Customer deposits 588

1,966 Unearned service revenues (2,710)

(2,223) Net cash used in operating activities (18,156)

(15,571) Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (4,978)

(4,845) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (9,154)

(1,933) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (29,068)

(33,908) Net cash used in investing activities (43,200)

(40,686) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (172)

(229) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,584)

(4,137) Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises —

5,835 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,756)

1,469 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,343)

(5,031) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (73,455)

(59,819) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 121,989

185,633 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 48,534

$ 125,814

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Gross profit, as reported $ 43,265

$ 42,331

$ 124,728

$ 128,220 Stock-based compensation (1) 273

190

756

470 Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 273

190

756

470 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 43,538

$ 42,521

$ 125,484

$ 128,690 Gross margin, as reported 50.7 %

53.5 %

51.6 %

54.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 51.0 %

53.7 %

51.9 %

54.2 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 37,226

$ 33,433

$ 108,734

$ 100,375 Stock-based compensation (1) (2,742)

(2,581)

(7,475)

(6,789) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (180)

(276)

(562)

(649) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 34,304

$ 30,576

$ 100,697

$ 92,937















Research and development, as reported $ 12,586

$ 12,731

$ 36,756

$ 36,464 Stock-based compensation (1) (651)

(509)

(1,793)

(1,398) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (487)

(420)

(1,522)

(1,061) Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,448

$ 11,802

$ 33,441

$ 34,005















Operating expenses, as reported $ 50,392

$ 47,540

$ 148,002

$ 140,518 Stock-based compensation (1) (3,393)

(3,090)

(9,268)

(8,187) Restructuring and other costs (2) (2,028)

(1,376)

(4,944)

(3,679) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (667)

(696)

(2,084)

(1,710) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (6,088)

(5,162)

(16,296)

(13,576) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 44,304

$ 42,378

$ 131,706

$ 126,942















Loss from operations, as reported $ (7,127)

$ (5,209)

$ (23,274)

$ (12,298) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 273

190

756

470 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 6,088

5,162

16,296

13,576 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (766)

$ 143

$ (6,222)

$ 1,748















Net loss, as reported $ (6,261)

$ (3,855)

$ (24,521)

$ (8,252) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 273

190

756

470 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 6,088

5,162

16,296

13,576 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,272)

(1,619)

(4,014)

(4,241) Other tax adjustments (3) 1,720

—

8,903

— Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 548

$ (122)

$ (2,580)

$ 1,553















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.34)

$ (0.21)

$ (1.34)

$ (0.45) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.20

0.18

0.55

0.48 Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.11

0.07

0.27

0.20 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.04

0.04

0.11

0.09 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.07)

(0.09)

(0.22)

(0.23) Other tax adjustments (3) 0.09

—

0.49

— Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.03

$ (0.01)

$ (0.14)

$ 0.09



(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(3) The other tax adjustments primarily relate to the impact of certain jurisdictions maintaining a full valuation allowance where benefit is not accrued on U.S. GAAP pre-tax book losses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (6,261)

$ (3,855)

$ (24,521)

$ (8,252) Interest (income) expense, net (24)

5

(28)

54 Income tax expense (benefit) 586

(1,658)

4,352

(3,667) Depreciation and amortization 3,406

3,271

10,061

9,560 EBITDA (2,293)

(2,237)

(10,136)

(2,305) Other (income) expense, net (1,428)

299

(3,077)

(433) Stock-based compensation 3,666

3,280

10,024

8,657 Restructuring and other costs (1) 2,028

1,376

4,944

3,679 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,973

$ 2,718

$ 1,755

$ 9,598 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 2.3 %

3.4 %

0.7 %

4.0 %



(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY SALES MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales to external customers as reported













Americas (1) $ 38,732

$ 33,944

$ 110,077

$ 100,195 EMEA (1) 22,802

23,387

66,494

75,315 APAC (1) 23,798

21,838

65,335

62,100

$ 85,332

$ 79,169

$ 241,906

$ 237,610

















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)













Americas (1) $ 38,586

$ 33,837

$ 109,640

$ 99,983 EMEA (1) 26,791

22,968

73,329

73,024 APAC (1) 26,150

21,749

69,371

61,376

$ 91,527

$ 78,554

$ 252,340

$ 234,383



(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



For the Three Months Ended September

30,

For the Nine Months Ended September

30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021















Hardware $ 54,971

$ 46,839

$ 150,597

$ 141,363 Software 10,610

10,999

31,418

31,385 Service 19,751

21,331

59,891

64,862 Total Sales $ 85,332

$ 79,169

$ 241,906

$ 237,610















Hardware as a percentage of total sales 64.4 %

59.2 %

62.3 %

59.5 % Software as a percentage of total sales 12.4 %

13.9 %

13.0 %

13.2 % Service as a percentage of total sales 23.1 %

26.9 %

24.8 %

27.3 %















Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 16,591

$ 16,301

$ 50,184

$ 47,599 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 19.4 %

20.6 %

20.7 %

20.0 %



(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022



GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share range ($0.03) - $0.10 Stock-based compensation 0.19 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06 Restructuring and other costs 0.02 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.01 - 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.25 - $0.45

