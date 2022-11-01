Small Business Resource Hub for Veterans Provides Support, Highlights Economic Impact

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran-owned small businesses are now receiving extra support and resources via SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors. SCORE's Small Business Hub for Veterans helps veteran entrepreneurs translate military skills into business success by navigating challenges and accessing a wealth of resources, combined with free mentoring support. SCORE is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Veteran Business Owners Find Success With Mentoring Support (PRNewswire)

"At SCORE, we make it our mission to give every veteran the support they need to thrive as a small business owner."

Veteran business owners make up a vital part of our nation's economy, representing 9.1% of all U.S businesses, generating $1 trillion in annual receipts and employing nearly six million Americans. SCORE data also shows that veterans contribute to entrepreneurship at a higher rate than non-veterans.

"When you are in the military, you are part of a community, much larger than the individual. We understand that at SCORE, and we make it our mission to give every veteran the support they need to thrive as a small business owner," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.

"What really attracted me to SCORE was that they could provide mentors that had been through the process of starting up companies and running companies multiple times over. SCORE gave me advice and perspective that was specific to my needs and the challenges that I was facing," said veteran Justin Colbert, a SCORE Washington, DC client and owner/founder of Vander, LLC.

Veterans can search SCORE's database and browse mentor profiles or enter their zip code and get paired with a mentor at a local SCORE chapter. Many of SCORE's mentors have previously served in the military and can help entrepreneurs capitalize on their military experience with complementary small business resources. Free resources for veterans include business workshops, articles and webinars with step-by-step guidance for starting and growing your business.

"When you go to the SCORE website, you can actually choose different mentors from the list. You can see their credentials, their experiences. You can be matched with the one that can help you most. SCORE is a starting point for your business," said Fanni Xie, Army veteran and owner of Uni Uni Bubble Tea, in Appleton, Wisc.

For veterans at every stage of entrepreneurship, whether just starting a business, expanding or troubleshooting, visit the SCORE Small Business Hub for Veterans.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

800-925-8458

media@score.org

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCORE