ShelterLogic Group Announces Exclusive Licensing Deal with Scotts Miracle-Gro

WATERTOWN, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading outdoor lifestyle manufacturer of shade, shelter, seating and storage, ShelterLogic Group Inc., announced a licensing agreement with consumer lawn and garden care company, Scotts Miracle-Gro. The partnering brands will launch new product offerings over the coming months, combining their innovation and legacy to provide consumers with the must-have outdoor gardening and garden storage essentials.

Focused on providing high-quality items for outdoor enthusiasts for over 70 years, ShelterLogic Group has developed smart lifestyle solutions for their customers and retail partners. As a global leader in sales and manufacturing, the brands under ShelterLogic Group Inc.'s umbrella are known for affordability, innovative engineering and durable construction that reach a wide range of customers. To further bolster ShelterLogic Group's stance as the go-to for all of consumers outdoor needs, the partnership with the veteran landscaping brand will continue to provide consumers with trusted solutions for their outdoor spaces.

"This partnership brings together a group of brands leading within their industry that are parallel to ShelterLogic Group's mission to proudly provide product solutions that make consumer lives easier," said Derek Raymond, Group Vice President of ShelterLogic Group. "Together, we will be able to bring products to the market that serve the customers' needs, while offering a unique value and quality of products that customers and retailers know, love and expect from our brands. We are excited about what the future holds for ShelterLogic Group and Scotts Miracle-Gro."

As a leader and innovator in consumer lawn and garden care, Scotts Miracle-Gro is dedicated to creating a better life, making this licensing partnership a seamless blend of brands. The product line up will include Scotts' lawn care products that will sit alongside ShelterLogic Group's storage structures, as well as gardening solutions from the Miracle-Gro line to expand the existing greenhouse line. For more information visit www.Scottssheds.com to learn more.

For additional information on the licensing partnership, ShelterLogic products and/or ShelterLogic Group Inc., please visit www.shelterlogic.com and follow along on social media @ShelterLogic.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach, Quik Shade, Arrow Storage, Sojag, and ShelterLogic branded product. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic Group is the licensee for Tommy Bahama® and Life is Good®. For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

One of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts ®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

