SASOL LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF US$750 MILLION GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol Limited herewith announces that Sasol Financing USA LLC, its indirect wholly owned subsidiary (the "Issuer"), has launched an offering of US$750 million guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2027 (the "Convertible Bonds") (the "Offering"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the "Conditions").

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the refinancing of debt.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued by the Issuer on or around 8 November 2022 (the "Closing Date") and payments in respect of the Convertible Bonds will be guaranteed by the Company. The Convertible Bonds are expected to pay a coupon of between 4.0% and 4.5% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear in equal instalments on 8 May and 8 November of each year.

The Convertible Bonds, subject to the receipt of the requisite approvals at a general meeting of the shareholders of Sasol (the "Shareholder Resolutions"), will be convertible into new and/or existing ordinary shares of Sasol (the "Ordinary Shares"), cash (at the election of the Company), or a combination thereof, in each case, pursuant to and in accordance with the Conditions. Prior to, and/or absent of such approvals, holders of the Convertible Bonds will (in accordance with the Conditions) receive on conversion a cash amount equal to the value of the Ordinary Shares.

The Company will use all reasonable endeavours to convene a general meeting of its shareholders not later than 14 months after the Closing Date (the "Long Stop Date") for the purpose of, inter alia, considering, and if thought fit, passing the Shareholder Resolutions.

At any time after the date of the first shareholders' meeting following the Closing Date, for so long as the Shareholder Resolutions have not been approved and notice of such redemption is given to the bondholders not later than 10 South African business days after the Long Stop Date, the Issuer may elect to redeem all but not some of the Convertible Bonds at the greater of: i) 102% of their principal amount, or ii) 102% of their fair market value, in each case plus accrued but unpaid interest, all as further described in the Conditions.

The initial conversion price is expected to be set within a premium range of 30% to 35% above the volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares listed on the main board of the JSE Limited between opening of trading today, 1 November 2022 and pricing which is expected later today, translated into US$ using the USDZAR exchange rate at the time of pricing. The conversion price will be subject to customary adjustments pursuant to the Conditions, including, among other things, dividends paid by Sasol.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount (i.e. US$200,000 per Convertible Bond). Unless previously redeemed, converted or purchased and cancelled, the Convertible Bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on or around 8 November 2027. The Issuer will have the option to redeem all but not some of the Convertible Bonds at their principal amount (plus accrued but unpaid interest) in accordance with the Conditions at any time (i) on or after 29 November 2025, if the Parity Value (as defined in the Conditions) is equal to or exceeds US$260,000 for a specified period of time; or (ii) if at any time 85% or more of the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds originally issued have been converted and/or redeemed and/or purchased and cancelled (all as more fully described in the Conditions).

The Convertible Bonds may be redeemed at the option of each holder of the Convertible Bonds at the principal amount (plus accrued but unpaid interest) following the occurrence of a Relevant Event, a Change of Control or a De-Listing Event (all as more fully described in the Conditions).

Application is expected to be made for the Convertible Bonds to be admitted to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within 30 days following the Closing Date.

The Convertible Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild to qualified investors only. The final terms of the Convertible Bonds are expected to be announced after pricing which is expected later today.

In the context of the Offering, the Company, the Issuer and the Company's other subsidiaries will agree to a lock-up relating to equity and equity-related securities for a period commencing on pricing and ending 90 calendar days following the Closing Date, subject to certain exceptions and waiver by the Sole Global Coordinator.

BofA Securities is acting as Sole Global Coordinator for the Offering. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the Offering. Mizuho , MUFG and SMBC Nikko are acting as Co-Lead Managers for the Offering (together with the Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunners, the "Joint Lead Managers").

This announcement relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the "EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of Sasol Limited is Michelle du Toit, Group Company Secretary, Sasol Limited.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

investor.relations@sasol.com

