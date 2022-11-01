ONEOK Announces 10% Increase in Third Quarter 2022 Net Income

Affirms 2022 Financial Guidance Midpoints Provides 2023 Outlook

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced third quarter 2022 results, affirmed its full-year 2022 financial guidance midpoints and provided a 2023 outlook.

ONEOK expects a more than 10% increase in 2023 net income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), compared with its 2022 guidance midpoints. The company's 2023 outlook is driven by expected continued strength in fee-based earnings and rates, stable to growing producer activity providing higher natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) volumes, and favorable commodity prices, net of hedging.

Third Quarter 2022 Results, Compared With Third Quarter 2021:

10% increase in net income to $431.8 million , resulting in 96 cents per diluted share.

4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $902.4 million .

17% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes.

9% increase in Rocky Mountain region natural gas volumes processed.

32% increase in natural gas gathering and processing segment adjusted EBITDA.

14% increase in natural gas pipelines segment adjusted EBITDA.

ONEOK received notice that its insurers agreed to pay a $100 million unallocated first installment of insurance proceeds related to the Medford incident.

"Year-over-year earnings and volume growth highlights strong demand in the market for our products and services, continuing to provide growth opportunities for our business ahead," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "Our more than 10% earnings growth outlook in 2023 is driven by an expectation for increased volumes, higher earnings from fee-based services in all three of our business segments and continued demand for the essential products and services ONEOK provides.

"Our dedication to intentional and disciplined growth continues, with an unwavering focus on the safety, reliability and sustainability of our operations," added Norton.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Net income $ 431.8

$ 392.0

$ 1,237.3

$ 1,120.3 Diluted earnings per common share (a) $ 0.96

$ 0.88

$ 2.76

$ 2.50 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 902.4

$ 865.2

$ 2,652.3

$ 2,533.1 Operating income $ 699.2

$ 667.9

$ 2,050.6

$ 1,944.1 Operating costs $ 286.1

$ 265.2

$ 827.5

$ 770.9 Depreciation and amortization $ 157.1

$ 154.5

$ 468.7

$ 468.6 Equity in net earnings from investments $ 39.2

$ 28.6

$ 111.2

$ 87.6 Maintenance capital $ 65.4

$ 42.3

$ 159.8

$ 113.5 Capital expenditures (includes maintenance) $ 326.7

$ 166.2

$ 886.0

$ 490.3 (a) Amounts for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, includes our $5 million property insurance deductible and an approximately $30 million earnings impact in the Natural Gas Liquids segment from the 45-day waiting period for business interruption coverage related to the Medford incident, which together represent $0.06 per diluted share after tax. (b) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliation to the relevant GAAP measure is included in this news release.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Third quarter 2022 net income of $431.8 million , a 10% increase compared with the third quarter 2021.

Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $902.4 million , a 4% increase compared with the third quarter 2021.

In October 2022 , ONEOK declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, or $3.74 per share on an annualized basis.

As of September 2022 , ONEOK received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA.

As of Sept. 30, 2022 , ONEOK's annualized run-rate net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3.8 times.

ONEOK began a compression electrification project on its Viking Gas Transmission pipeline to improve operational reliability and provide potential future greenhouse gas emissions reductions on the system. The project is expected to cost approximately $95 million and be complete in the third quarter 2023.

ONEOK announced an agreement with several Oklahoma energy companies and organizations to fund an effort to transform the state into a hub for energy technology startups. The effort aims to attract startups to the region by providing access to early-stage venture capital and other resources.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONEOK's higher third quarter 2022 net income and adjusted EBITDA, compared with the third quarter 2021, benefited from increased natural gas and NGL volumes in the Rocky Mountain region, higher realized commodity prices and average fee rates in the natural gas gathering and processing segment, higher average fee rates in the natural gas liquids segment and increased storage rates in the natural gas pipelines segment. Net income for the period also benefited from lower interest expense related to increased capitalized interest and lower debt balances, and higher equity in net earnings from investments.

Net income for the third quarter 2022 includes the impact of ONEOK's $5 million property insurance deductible and approximately $30 million of losses related to the 45-day business interruption coverage waiting period associated with the Medford incident. Additionally, third quarter results were impacted by decreased optimization and marketing activities in the natural gas liquids segment, higher operating costs primarily related to outside services expenses and property taxes, and higher income taxes.

ONEOK expects total capital expenditures, including growth and maintenance capital, of approximately $1.2 billion in 2022. Expected 2022 capital expenditures increased relative to previous estimates due primarily to acceleration of spend on the MB-5 fractionator and smaller projects that were not previously planned for 2022, such as the Viking compression electrification project in the Natural Gas Pipelines segment.

Medford Facility Incident Update

ONEOK's Medford, Oklahoma, NGL fractionation facility remains out of service following a fire at the facility during the third quarter. ONEOK continues to provide midstream services while the facility is inoperable.

In September 2022, ONEOK received notice that its insurers agreed to pay an unallocated first installment of insurance proceeds of $100 million. To date, ONEOK has received approximately $45 million of this amount and expects to receive the remainder before year end. ONEOK has applied the cash received to the outstanding insurance receivables.

During the third quarter 2022, ONEOK incurred costs subsequent to the 45-day business interruption waiting period of $21.7 million, primarily related to third-party fractionation costs, and recorded a partial impairment charge of $6.7 million, representing the value associated with certain Medford facility property based on limited assessments to date. There is no income statement impact of these incurred business interruption costs or impairment charges, as they are fully offset by insurance receivables.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS:

Natural Gas Liquids Segment

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, includes $21.7 million of accrued business interruption insurance recoveries and an approximately $30 million impact from the 45-day business interruption coverage waiting period related to the Medford incident.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Natural Gas Liquids Segment 2022

2021

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 484.8

$ 532.2

$ 1,529.8

$ 1,448.1 Capital expenditures $ 169.2

$ 53.8

$ 444.9

$ 225.8

The decrease in third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, compared with the third quarter 2021, primarily reflects:

A $45.0 million decrease in optimization and marketing due primarily to lower earnings on sales of purity NGLs held in inventory and narrower location and commodity price differentials. ONEOK expects an earnings benefit of approximately $17 million on the forward sales of inventory over the next two quarters; and

A $16.3 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher property taxes associated with ONEOK's completed capital-growth projects and higher outside services expenses; offset by

A $10.1 million increase in exchange services due primarily to:

The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month 2022 period, compared with the same period last year, primarily reflects:

A $106.1 million increase in exchange services (excluding the impact of Winter Storm Uri discussed below) due primarily to:

A $46.2 million increase in exchange services due to the unfavorable impact of Winter Storm Uri in the first quarter 2021; offset by

A $39.2 million decrease in optimization and marketing due primarily to nonrecurring activities in the first quarter 2021 during Winter Storm Uri , and lower earnings on sales of purity NGLs held in inventory, partially offset by wider location and commodity price differentials. ONEOK expects an earnings benefit of approximately $17 million on the forward sales of inventory over the next two quarters; and

A $39.0 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher property taxes associated with ONEOK's completed capital-growth projects and higher outside services expenses.

Natural Gas Gathering and Processing Segment



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Natural Gas Gathering and Processing Segment 2022

2021

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 303.9

$ 229.7

$ 770.8

$ 663.6 Capital expenditures $ 104.8

$ 80.8

$ 321.5

$ 177.4

Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased, compared with the third quarter 2021, which primarily reflects:

A $51.6 million increase due primarily to higher realized commodity prices, net of hedging, and higher average fee rates; and

A $31.7 million increase from higher volumes due primarily to increased producer activity in the Rocky Mountain region; offset by

A $7.3 million decrease due to a gain on the partial sale of an equity investment in 2021.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month 2022 period, compared with the same period last year, primarily reflects:

A $77.8 million increase due primarily to higher realized NGL and condensate prices, net of hedging, and higher average fee rates;

A $52.8 million increase from higher volumes due primarily to increased producer activity in the Rocky Mountain region, offset partially by volume declines in the Mid-Continent region and the impact of severe weather in the Rocky Mountain region in the second quarter 2022; and

A $5.3 million increase due to a contract settlement in 2022; offset by

A $24.7 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher materials and supplies expense due primarily to the growth of ONEOK's operations, and higher outside services expenses; and

A $7.3 million decrease due to a gain on the partial sale of an equity investment in 2021.

Natural Gas Pipelines Segment



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Natural Gas Pipelines Segment 2022

2021

2022

2021

(Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 117.1

$ 102.7

$ 356.6

$ 423.6 Capital expenditures $ 39.6

$ 24.6

$ 82.1

$ 73.5

Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased $14.4 million, compared with the third quarter 2021, due primarily to higher storage rates.

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month 2022 period, compared with the same period last year, primarily reflects:

A $134.7 million decrease due to increased sales of natural gas previously held in inventory, interruptible transportation revenue and park and loan activity related to Winter Storm Uri in the first quarter 2021; offset by

A $31.9 million increase in storage services due primarily to higher storage rates;

A $14.1 million increase due primarily to higher pricing on compression services and higher average prices on sales of natural gas previously held in inventory, excluding the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the first quarter 2021 noted above;

A $13.8 million increase in transportation services due primarily to higher interruptible revenue, excluding the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the first quarter 2021 noted above, and higher firm transportation rates; and

A $10.4 million increase from higher equity in net earnings from investments due primarily to increased volumes on Northern Border Pipeline and higher firm transportation rates on Roadrunner Gas Transmission.

NON-GAAP (GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES) FINANCIAL MEASURES:

ONEOK has disclosed in this news release adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), which is a non-GAAP financial metric, used to measure the company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, noncash impairment charges, income taxes, noncash compensation expense, allowance for equity funds used during construction (equity AFUDC), and other noncash items.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it, and similar measures, is used by many companies in the industry as a measure of financial performance and is commonly employed by financial analysts and others to evaluate ONEOK's financial performance and to compare the company's financial performance with the performance of other companies within the industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

This non-GAAP financial measure excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income. Additionally, this calculation may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA is included in the tables.

