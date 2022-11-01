NEW BOOK HELPS WOMEN OVERCOME DOUBT AND BOOST THEIR PEACE, THEIR POTENTIAL AND THEIR PAYCHECK

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book that equips women with the tools to advance to the rooms where decisions are made was released today by leadership coach Kelli Thompson and Amplify Publishing Group. Closing the Confidence Gap: Boost Your Peace, Your Potential, and Your Paycheck was selected as a Next Big Idea Club "Must Read" and Thompson's life-changing career advice has been praised by New York Times bestselling author Cy Wakeman and former CTSO of Cisco, Padmasree Warrior, among many others. The book is on sale now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers.

"Closing the Confidence Gap: Boost Your Peace, Your Potential, and Your Paycheck" by Kelli Thompson, leadership coach and speaker, is now available where books are sold. (PRNewswire)

Through deeply personal stories and practical advice that comes from interviewing over 500 women in dozens of industries, Closing the Confidence Gap gives women the tools to level up their careers and their lives with confidence, despite the systemic inequities that face women every day. Thompson encourages women to stop holding back and playing small in their careers with valuable and actionable guidelines that will help them understand their own value and take their bravest next steps.

Kirkus Reviews calls Closing the Confidence Gap, "A motivational guide that aims to help women to find their power and purpose in the workplace...A clearly and forcefully written strategy manual for upping one's professional game."

This book is perfect for women in business who are fans of Real Women, Real Leaders: Surviving and Succeeding in the Business World by Sheryl Sandberg or When Women Who Lead: What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn From Them by Julia Boorstin.

Kelli Thompson is a women's leadership coach and speaker who helps women advance to the rooms where decisions are made. She has coached and trained hundreds of women to trust themselves, lead with more confidence, and create a career they love. She is the founder of the Clarity & Confidence Women's Leadership Program and a Stevie Award® winner for Women in Business—Coach of the Year. Kelli's advice can be found in outlets such as: Business Insider , Forbes , HuffPost , MarketWatch , Parents , and more.

Closing the Confidence Gap is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers. More information can be found at www.kelliraethompson.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amplify Publishing