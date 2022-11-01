InventHelp Presents Multiple Use Farming Tool (CTK-2843)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been using multiple scrapers at work for years to move cow manure," said the inventor from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "I thought of this idea to create one tool that would allow the user to push and pull materials on the ground with ease."

He invented the patent-pending PUSH AND PULL SCRAPER that provides a farmer with one tool to push and pull cow manure, snow, or other materials on the ground. This tool would eliminate switching between two separate scraper tools for pushing and pulling manure. It would provide effective scraping action in a controlled manner on the farm or in residential or commercial landscaping jobs. Additionally, the tool would support itself without being held or leaned up upon some other object, allowing for simple and convenient storage.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2843, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

