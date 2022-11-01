Crow Vote Victorious in Federal Court Lawsuit

U.S. Judge Rules Favorite Chef Competition NOT Illegal Gambling

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 7, 2022 a federal judge ruled in favor of Crow Vote LLC, a digital marketing and software solutions company focused on cause-based marketing, after two former participants in an online competition, "Favorite Chef", had filed a lawsuit in early 2021 alleging the competition operated on Crow Vote's software platform violated state and federal law — The court ultimately found the competition to be lawfully operated and dismissed the case against Crow Vote in its entirety.

Crow Vote had contended from the onset of the case that it had complied with applicable law in operating the competition and the federal court agreed. In granting Crow Vote's Motion for Summary Judgement on the Plaintiffs' Complaint, The Honorable Judge Fred W. Slaughter of the Central District of California concluded that the 2021 Favorite Chef competition did not constitute "illegal gambling" and that Crow Vote did not violate state or federal law.

The Court found that Crow Vote was entitled to judgment as a matter of law and that the plaintiffs had failed to set forth specific facts showing any genuine issue to move to trial. Essentially, there was no justifiable reason for the lawsuit. The Court separately denied two additional motions filed by the plaintiffs — a Motion for Class Certification and a Motion to Amend Complaint.

"These decisions validate what we at Crow Vote have said from the beginning, that we have always operated within the bounds of the law," said a spokesperson for Crow Vote. "We are pleased to put this behind us so we can get back to focusing on the charities we support."

Lewis Weiner, lead attorney for Crow Vote, expressed a similar sentiment, "We are pleased the court has rejected plaintiffs' baseless claims and vindicated Crow Vote's business model, which has resulted in the donation of millions of dollars to worthy charities that help countless numbers of people in need."

Sémone Hopkins, a chef from Newport News, Virginia was declared the winner of the inaugural Favorite Chef Competition, which ran from January to April 2021, and resulted in a charitable donation from Crow Vote of $1,469,520.54 to Feeding America®.

About Crow Vote:

Crow Vote is a full-service digital marketing and software solutions company based in the U.S. that focuses on cause-based marketing efforts. The company's primary goal is to help brands expand their reach while also doing good. Software solutions range from enterprise marketing platforms and performance tracking to online competitions.

Media Contact:

LAVIDGE

PR@lavidge.com

View original content:

SOURCE Crow Vote LLC