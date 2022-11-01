CertaPro Painters® Appoints Dawn Perry as New Chief Brand Officer

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, appointed Dawn Perry as the company's Chief Brand Officer after an extensive and competitive search. Perry brings over 15 years of franchise marketing expertise and more than 30 years of marketing experience, with a proven record of driving lead generation and delivering extraordinary brand experiences with a customer-centric approach.

As Chief Brand Officer, Perry joined the executive leadership team to provide strategic leadership in brand strategy and marketing and help take the company to its next level of growth.

"I'm pleased to welcome Dawn Perry to the CertaPro Painters® team," says President and CEO Mike Stone. "Besides her three decades of experience and success in transformative brand marketing from some of the world's leading brands, Dawn has a strong passion for our core values. I'm confident she will continue to grow our brand in a way that's consistent with those values."

Before joining CertaPro Painters®, Dawn served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing for Anywhere Real Estate Inc, home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate. She was responsible for adopting cross-brand programs that experienced 15% YOY growth and previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for the ERA Real Estate brand.

Dawn also owned a franchise, giving her firsthand knowledge of what being a small business owner entails. Additionally, she has held marketing management positions with Avis Budget Car Rental, Scholastic Book Club, and Time Inc.

"Over the course of my career, I have combined my passion for innovation with my customer-centric approach to develop and drive extraordinary brand experiences for franchisees, independent contractors, and customers," says Perry. "As a former franchise owner, I understand the enormous value of affiliating with a strong brand like CertaPro Painters®, and I also recognize that our business owners are all unique and have different business goals. I'm excited to meet and learn from the CertaPro owners and work together to drive growth for us all."

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services, through more than 370 independently owned and operated franchises. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters® or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

