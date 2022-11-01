Ambetter from Sunshine Health Adds Hardee County in Florida to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Floridians in 62 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Sunshine Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Florida is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. In 2023, Ambetter from Sunshine Health will be available to Florida residents in 62 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and more.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Nathan Landsbaum, CEO of Sunshine Health. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Florida."

This year, Ambetter from Sunshine Health is offering three unique plans. Ambetter Health Value is the lowest-priced premium plan that have specific healthcare providers and hospitals in the Ambetter Health network. Ambetter Health Select offers an affordable monthly premium, with a selective network of healthcare providers and hospitals. Several key providers are joining the Ambetter Health provider network through these plans, including Florida Family Primary Care of Tampa Bay, Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida, Jackson Health, Orlando Family Physicians, Trinity Medical Group, Univida Medical Center LLC, and more. Additionally, Ambetter from Sunshine Health is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Teladoc Health, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Sunshine Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Sunshine Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Walgreens Discounts

Ambetter from Sunshine Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Florida . In 2023, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, and vitamins and supplements.

Sunshine Health has been serving Florida since 2007 and currently serves more than 2.3 million members across its Medicare, Medicaid, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunshine Health will be offered:

Alachua

Baker

Bay

Bradford

Brevard

Broward

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

Desoto

Dixie

Duval

Escambia

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Glades

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Holmes

Indian River

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okaloosa

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Santa Rosa

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Suwannee

Union

Volusia

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

Florida residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunshine Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

