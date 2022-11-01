Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from MHS is Available Statewide Across Indiana

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Indiana runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from MHS, underwritten by Celtic Insurance, will be available statewide, including locations such as Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Evansville, and more, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Kevin O'Toole, President and CEO of MHS. "With Ambetter from MHS, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

This year, Ambetter from MHS is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Babylon, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from MHS offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from MHS provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from MHS website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

MHS has been serving Indiana since 1995 and currently protects more than 440,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from MHS is offered statewide, in all 92 Indiana counties.

Indiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from MHS or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.mhsindiana.com.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for more than 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs; and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana Health Insurance Marketplace, and Wellcare By Allwell, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise.

