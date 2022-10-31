Numinus to Participate in Wonderland: Miami on November 3-5, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in Wonderland: Miami hosted by Microdose to be held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, FL on November 3-5, 2022.

Dr. Reid Robison, MD MBA, Chief Clinical Officer of Numinus, will participate in the panel Neurobiological Mechanism Difference Between Classic Psychedelics and Ketamine on Saturday, November 5th at 9:50 a.m. ET.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications NuminusIR@kcsa.com .

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

