HUDOCK EMPLOYMENT LAW GROUP'S ROBERT HUDOCK NAMED LEADING LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LAWYER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that Founding Attorney Robert Hudock has been recognized in "Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys," an annual feature by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The inaugural list highlights the top Southern California employment lawyers, recognizing this special breed of attorney that "needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system."

Hudock founded Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 "to deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments," says the feature. His clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

A deeply experienced litigator with over 21 years of practice, Hudock has devoted his career to employment law for businesses for the last 16 years. According to the feature, he "was drawn to the 'human side' of employment law, helping clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues." The publication adds, "known for his careful case analysis and preparation, thoughtful counsel, and leadership skills, Hudock is a disciplined advocate and tenacious litigator for his clients, and regularly finds creative solutions for legal problems."

Recently named in Lawdragon 500's Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers Guide and recognized as a "Top Boutique" law firm in California by the Daily Journal, Hudock and his team have achieved successful results for clients in wage & hour, discrimination, harassment, & retaliation, wrongful termination, employee leave, workplace management, and employee agreements.

Hudock handles all aspects of employment litigation and litigates in state and federal court, on both single-plaintiff and class action matters. He also handles claims before relevant state and federal agencies, including the California Labor Commissioner/DLSE and DFEH, and the federal Department of Labor and the EEOC. His successes include jury, bench, and administrative trials, and appellate litigation

The University of San Diego School of Law alum is a frequent contributor on topics related to hybrid and remote work issues in a variety of publications including the Daily Journal, TechCrunch and Law360. Hudock is involved in several professional associations and community organizations including serving as past Chair of the San Fernando Valley Counseling Center Board of Directors and is an active member of ACG-LA, SHRM, and PIHRA-LA.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, Employee Leave, Workplace Management, Employment Agreements. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

