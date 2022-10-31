2U Announces the Launch of edX Boot Camps

Under the edX brand, 2U will continue upskilling over 10,000 boot camp learners annually in partnership with more than 50 universities worldwide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LANHAM, Md. , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the parent company of leading global online learning platform edX , today announced the launch of boot camps with edX. Under the edX brand, 2U will continue to help universities upskill over 10,000 boot camp students annually in high-demand technology fields including web development, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital marketing, and project management.

More than 200 online boot camp offerings from over 50 universities worldwide are now available at edX.org/boot-camps , alongside over 4,000 high-quality educational programs on the platform, from free courses to full degrees. As one of the largest educators of technical talent in the world, edX plans to offer boot camp participants and alumni with complementary pathways of free technical courses and program recommendations beginning in 2023 to help support them as they advance their careers.

Since 2016, more than 60,000 students have graduated from university boot camp programs delivered by 2U. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, these intensive technology training programs serve students across all educational backgrounds, and 31% of participants do not have a bachelor's degree. Over 6,700 companies have hired program graduates, including Google, Target, State Farm, H&R Block, Infosys, and many more.

"In the face of a global tech talent shortage, our scalable boot camp model is bringing great non-profit universities and employers to the table to give thousands of working adults from all over the world the skills and tools they need to succeed in the digital economy. Together with our partners, we're thrilled to expand the reach and impact of these important workforce development programs on the edX platform," said 2U Co-founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek.

University boot camp programs at edX.org are available in a 24-week part-time and 12-week full-time format, and include up to 240 hours of live online classroom instruction, as well as extensive project-based work, asynchronous resources, 24/7 tutoring support, and career-planning services. Through 2U's Career Engagement Network, every boot camp student has access to industry-leading career support, including one-on-one coaching, resume templates and reviews, and interview preparation toolkits, as well as virtual career events with companies across 2U's employer network.

In 2021, 2U's workforce engagement team made more than 39,000 student referrals for roles at over 450 companies and hosted over 540 job related events and webinars together with hundreds of employer partners. Many employers, like Infosys , have hired more than 100 boot camp graduates to fill their technical positions.

"One thing that really impresses me about our 2U partnership is all the different learners supported through the boot camps," said Jack McNicholas, Associate Team Lead with Infosys. "They're not all young people looking for their first shot at a career. Instead, maybe they're looking for a job for the first time in a decade. Or they're people with only a high school diploma who have decided to skill up. Or they're total career changers with new kids and families to support. It's inspiring that all these people can dive into the boot camps and look forward to making a better future for themselves."

To increase access and opportunity, edX will continue to develop career-igniting boot camp scholarships through the expansion of Access Partnerships . These innovative partnerships connect boot camp programs with local workforce agencies and corporate, nonprofit, and government funders to help cities grow and diversify their tech workforces. Access Partnerships are established at University of Central Florida, University of Denver, University of Oregon, University of Utah Professional Education, Tulsa Community College, and the UK's University of Birmingham, with more to come.

A recent study on boot camp outcomes from Gallup and 2U found that boot camp graduates surveyed saw significant median salary increases, growth in employment in STEM careers, and increased satisfaction with their career paths. 2U reports boot camp outcomes in its annual Transparency Report .

As part of launching boot camps with edX, 2U has retired the "Trilogy Education Services" brand name.

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 45 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 45 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Kanaly

media@2u.com

edX logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.