Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Recruitment of the Meridian Wealth Group to Private Client Division

Addition of Wealth Management Team Continues Ongoing Expansion of Firm's Nashville Office

Meridian is Led by Tennessee Native and Longtime Industry Veteran John Wade

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) –announced today the successful recruitment of the Meridian Wealth Group (Meridian), a Nashville-based wealth management practice. Meridian, led by John Wade, CFP®, will join the firm's Private Client Division and work out of its Nashville office.

Phil Hall, Executive Director and Branch Manager of the Nashville office, said, "I'm excited to welcome John and the Meridian Wealth Group. He and his team have deep roots in this vibrant area of the country, so as we build out the Nashville office, I'm thrilled that they decided to bring their entrepreneurial spirit, tremendous record of success and reputation for exceptional client service to Oppenheimer. I look forward to partnering with them and providing them with the tools and resources to take their practice to the next level."

This announcement comes as Oppenheimer continues to expand its reach to serve the high-net-worth investing public in the country's fastest-growing and most economically vibrant markets. Since its opening in March of 2022, Oppenheimer's Nashville branch has been attracting area talent that appreciates the firm's devotion to building an entrepreneurial, fully immersive culture that rewards success.

Mr. Wade, who will serve as Executive Director, Investments, is a native of Tennessee and has over 20 years of financial services experience. Meridian works with clients to create, grow, protect and preserve wealth, and offers legacy planning services. Joining him on the team are Aaron Fiske, Director, Investments, along with two experienced associates. The entire team is dedicated to delivering clients the highest level of service.

Mr. Wade said, "Though we had several intriguing opportunities during our search for a new firm, what Phil and Oppenheimer are doing in Nashville stood out immediately, and we wanted to be a part of it. At Meridian, we're passionate about helping our clients pursue their lifelong financial goals through customized solutions, personalized service and a common-sense approach to investing. With Oppenheimer, we found a firm that is committed to allowing us to continue fulfilling our value proposition to clients while providing us with the additional tools, technologies and support resources we need to realize our long-term growth objectives."

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President, Private Client Division, concluded, "Supporting practices so they can provide the best possible experience to their clients is what we do at Oppenheimer. The talented individuals at Meridian have built an impressive business based on hard work, integrity and a relentless focus on doing what is best for their clients. We are proud they chose to affiliate with us for their next chapter as we build our exciting new presence in Nashville. I can't wait to see all we can accomplish together in the coming years."

