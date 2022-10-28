bonoch Launches New Flagship Video Baby Monitor with Two HD Cameras and 7-inch 720P Split-screen

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging childcare product brand bonoch has recently announced its latest innovation to help support multi-child families. The all-new Video Baby Monitor from bonoch features two HD cameras that feed into a 7-inch split-screen monitor to focus on multiple angles simultaneously. Having launched in 2021, bonoch is a relatively new brand that focuses on building innovative products to better support first-time parents.

bonoch launched its latest 7-inch 720p dual-camera video baby monitor (PRNewswire)

The bonoch Baby Monitor 7" 2-Cam Kit leverages the latest in technology to provide parents with peace of mind whilst their young children are in a different room. The 720P HD cameras provide 2x and 4x zoom, as well as being able to pan 355° and tilt 120° to capture the whole nursery. For added safety, the device does not require an app install, Wi-Fi connection, or file storage, meaning all footage is completely private. Additionally, the Baby Monitor features real-time room temperature reading, a two-way voice system, and options to play soothing lullabies to reassure young children and help them settle to sleep.

Regarding the launch of the new bonoch Baby Monitor, brand director Emma said, "At bonoch, we understand the challenges that young parents face in caring for their children, especially during the early stages of sleep training. With those concerns in mind, we built the new flagship bonoch Baby Monitor to assist in granting each parent peace of mind that their child is safe, and to assure the children themselves that they are never too far away from a loving carer."

Aside from baby monitors, bonoch also produces the 'OK-to-Wake Clock' that helps establish healthy sleep routines for children through color-coded messages, as well as providing a night light, white noise machine, and nursery rhymes that grow with the child. bonoch also manufactures an innovative baby monitor wall mount that does not require any drilling and personal care products such as a shiatsu foot massager.

Speaking to the motivation behind the brand, Emma noted, " As a new brand, bonoch is aimed at offering new parents a comfortable, joyful, and productive life with smart products built with a heart from the customer's point of view. We want to keep you stay connected with your little one while getting out of chaos and stress by providing useful solutions."

About bonoch

bonoch launched in 2021 with the idea that first-time parenting could be easier with the help of technology innovations. As first-time parents themselves, the team behind bonoch understand how hard it is to balance family, work, and personal lives.

For more information, please visit https://bonoch.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE bonoch