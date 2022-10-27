Ariel Group acquires Executive Coaching Connections to expand Leadership Development capabilities

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariel Group, a leading US provider of training programs, today announced it has acquired Executive Coaching Connections (ECC), a Chicago-based, women-owned, leadership and organizational advisory firm specializing in high-touch, individualized coaching and mentoring to senior leaders. The acquisition deepens Ariel Group's Leadership Development portfolio, marks the Company's entry into individualized coaching, and continues its mission of developing leaders.

Executive Coaching Connections (ECC) has been developing high-potential executives for more than 20 years. Their proprietary methodology is designed to bring out the best in leaders through a customized blend of theory and practice. ECC's coaching approach creates positive and measurable outcomes.

"We are thrilled to bring ECC's expert coaching talent into the Ariel Group family," said Ariel Group's CEO, Scott Simmons. "ECC has an outstanding reputation with leading corporations and a proven track record of success in developing leaders at senior levels. Their approach is complementary to our existing leadership solutions and will help us serve our clients' increasingly demanding talent development needs."

Kathy Green, ECC's Founding Partner said, "Authentic communication is a critical component in great leadership. We are excited about the opportunities that will arise from this new relationship for all of our clients."

"By bringing together The Ariel Group and ECC, we are creating a strong platform with diverse product offerings that can serve increasingly complex leadership consulting needs of the market," said Atif Gilani, Founding Partner of the private equity firm Renovus Capital. "We have the utmost respect for ECC and what its founders have built over the years, and look forward to working together closely as we integrate the companies."

This transaction, finalized in early October, will allow Ariel Group to extend its offering to include executive coaching, C-suite mentoring, and organization effectiveness services. Coaching is a fast-growing and very attractive segment of the L&D market.

About Ariel

For over 30 years, Ariel Group has been a leadership partner to more than 500K leaders and their teams; serving an average of 1,000 programs delivered annually with more than 90 experienced facilitators around the globe. Ariel's mission is to create a world where every individual has the opportunity to communicate authentically, creating a more inclusive and collaborative society.

About Executive Coaching Connections

U.S.-based Executive Coaching Connections (ECC) is a global leadership and organizational development firm of over 200 experienced executive coaches, consultants, and C-Suite partners dedicated, for over 20 years, to developing and accelerating great leaders, teams, and organizations. ECC service offerings include Executive Coaching, C-Suite Executive Partners, Leadership and Team Development, and Organizational Effectiveness.

About Renovus

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives.

