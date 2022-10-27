Arch Capital Group Set to Join S&P 500; RXO to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bread Financial Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASD:ACGL) will replace Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1. Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter in a transaction expected to close on October 28.
- RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1, replacing Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 2. Bread Financial Holdings will replace Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on that date. S&P MidCap 400 constituent XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is spinning off RXO in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 1. XPO Logistics will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post the spin-off transaction. Bread Financial Holdings is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space, and Unifi is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Nov 1, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Arch Capital Group
ACGL
Financials
S&P 500
Deletion
TWTR
Communication Services
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
RXO
RXO
Industrials
Nov 2, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Bread Financial Holdings
BFH
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Bread Financial Holdings
BFH
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Unifi
UFI
Consumer Discretionary
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices