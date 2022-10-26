Nomad Foods to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

FELTHAM, England, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-844-826-3033 and international listeners may dial +1-412-317-5185. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast. Both can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 10171945.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Nomad Foods Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Anthony Bucalo

Nomad Foods Limited

+1-914-907-8724

