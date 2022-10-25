Panasonic to Showcase AccuPulse 4.0™ Transducerized Series for Smart Precision Manufacturing at Assembly Show

Innovative Industry 4.0 solution provides data collection, increased accuracy, energy efficiency and safety for heavy duty applications

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leader in cordless assembly technology, will demonstrate its AccuPulse 4.0™ Transducerized Series, beginning today at the Assembly Show in Booth #1113 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The AccuPulse 4.0, Panasonic's next-generation transducerized mechanical pulse tool, was designed to help manufacturers improve quality control and accuracy, increase energy efficiency and safety, and collect data on the assembly line while reducing costs. The AccuPulse 4.0 has been nominated for Product of the Year, Fastening Solutions, for the Assembly Show's New Product Awards, which recognizes 20 new, innovative products that will be displayed at the show.

Built with four onboard microcomputers and a transducer to intelligently manage torque, motor control and wireless communication, the ultimate lightweight and high torque AccuPulse 4.0 meets the needs of manufacturers for an Industry 4.0-compatible assembly solution. As an energy-efficient and eco-friendly tool, the AccuPulse 4.0 reduces annual maintenance costs compared to competing pulse tools.

"Panasonic's AccuPulse line of cordless mechanical pulse tools was specifically designed with worker safety in mind, to allow for freedom of movement and flexibility, and greater production efficiency in a compact, high quality solution," said Aziz Lokhandwala, Senior Product Manager for assembly tools at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "With the AccuPulse 4.0, we have enhanced features and expanded the benefits to provide one of the most advanced cordless mechanical pulse tools in industries where high torque precision fastening is required, including but not limited to automotive, aviation, farming and construction equipment. The built-in intelligence and advanced programming of the AccuPulse 4.0 will allow the quality engineer to monitor and control performance on site and remotely. The reactionless ergonomics and durability of the tool will foster a healthier and safer work environment."

Key features of the AccuPulse 4.0 Transducerized series include:

20-120Nm torque control range with high speed and no reaction for increased worker safety and freedom of movement

Durable high-resolution non-contact torque transducer for reliable torque measurement

Patented double hammer mechanism and torque curve detection algorithm for high accuracy

Advanced programmable features for greater productivity and plant automation

2-way wireless communication for advanced error proofing

Data collection for torque, angle, time, OK/NOK, pulses, and graphing

Eco-friendly, low maintenance, and energy efficient

For more information about Panasonic AccuPulse 4.0 mechanical pulse tools, click here.

Panasonic Eco Systems North America is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the world. Learn more about Panasonic innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

