"EMBRACE THE COLLECTIVE": NEW STUDY REVEALS NOVEL INSIGHTS ON HISPANIC DIGITAL PURCHASE BEHAVIORS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsmovil, a minority-owned and certified leading pioneer in Hispanic mobile advertising and digital media, released the results of a new study: "Embrace the Collective": The Hispanic Digital Purchase Journey. The study offers new insights into the online behavior of this diverse and dynamic community and unveils a wealth of previously uncovered consumer insights around the Hispanic market across acculturation levels and age cohorts, including Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers.

Research uncovers insights across Hispanic ages and acculturation levels; and unique online shopping and search habits

The research, conducted in partnership with Publicis Media, the media arm of leading global communications network Publicis Groupe, and ThinkNow, a leading cross-cultural research firm that helps organizations communicate better with their audiences, was launched to better understand the dichotomies between the behaviors of Hispanic heads of households and non-Hispanic heads of households regarding their influence and daily digital journey, from search to acquisition and advocacy. The study reveals insights around key areas including:

"Hispanic consumers have been a fast-rising majority for many decades, and it's imperative that brands understand this is not a homogeneous group," said Lisa Torres, President, Cultural Quotient, Publicis Media. "This research explores the rich layers of Hispanic consumers across ages and acculturation levels and uncovers the unique ways they're engaging with advertising and sharing information and recommendations with their communities. The findings will be vital to how we're advising brands to build meaningful connections with this audience – for example, the insights clearly underscore the need for Spanish language product descriptions and content on retailer sites to accommodate this diverse cohort's preferred method of online shopping."

"The study results have been very insightful and surprising in some instances. The findings clearly delineate distinctions across both Hispanic acculturation levels and age cohorts, something that has been missing in our industry for a long time," said Maria (Lopez) Twena, CMO of Adsmovil. "The results will assist brands in determining who their key targets within the market should be, as well as what collective approach they should take for driving brand engagement, acquisition and ultimately, advocacy," she concluded.

The research highlights the nuances in how Hispanic consumers behave collectively online as well as offline and underscores the need to target individuals as well as their communities who are influencing their purchase decisions. Visit https://adsmovil.com/hispanic-digital-purchase-behaviors/ to learn more about the research results by acculturation levels and age cohorts, in addition to key takeaways for marketers.

