Digicomm International Appoints Vin Zachariah as Chief Operating Officer

-- Zachariah Brings Significant B2B Operations Expertise and 22 Years of Experience in the Telecommunications, Cable and the Managed Services Industries; Will Report to Digicomm's CEO--

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digicomm International ("Digicomm" or the "Company"), a Colorado-based value-added broadband distributor and reseller and a Crestview Partners ("Crestview") portfolio company, announced the appointment of Vin Zachariah as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Zachariah will be responsible for process improvement across the company and developing execution strategies to drive scale and growth. He will report to Rob Donziger, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited to have Vin join our team as COO," said Rob Donziger. "Our recent investment by Crestview was driven by our desire to have a partner to help drive additional scale and operational expertise including building out our team through organic growth and acquisitions. As the Broadband market continues to evolve, Vin will help us expand our industry-leading product and services presence while finding ways to add additional value to our customers and vendor partners. His addition to our talented team is a significant step to help us build for the future."

Mr. Zachariah has over 22 years of experience in telecommunications, cable, and the managed services industries. Most recently, he served as COO for Allbridge, a property technology company. Before that, he was the SVP of Residential Services at Vyve Broadband, and Senior Vice President, Field Operations and Fulfillment at Mediacom.

Prior to Mediacom, Mr. Zachariah held increasingly senior operations leadership positions over an eight-year time span at Time Warner Cable, now Charter Communications. He was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and holds both Bachelor and Master level engineering degrees from Cornell University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the Yale University School of Management.

About Digicomm

Founded in 1993, Digicomm is an industry-leading value-added broadband distributor and reseller, and a key strategic partner to its customers helping them keep up with the rigorous demands of their broadband plant operations. Digicomm's inventory is composed of core distributed products aimed at the day-to-day, upgrade, and new construction needs of its customers, proprietary products, and an extensive library of hard-to-find specialty components. Digicomm has its main distribution center (250,000+ square feet) in the Denver, Colorado area, which also serves as the Company's headquarters. For more information, please visit www.digicomm.com.

