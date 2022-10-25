Andersen Named One of the 'World's Best Employers' by Forbes

BAYPORT, Minn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been named a Forbes World's Best Employer 2022. Honorees were chosen based on an independent survey by Statista Inc., which polled 150,000 full and part-time workers across 57 countries. Respondents were asked questions relating to their employment experience including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to a family member or friend.

Andersen ranked 15th in the "Engineering and Manufacturing" category and 158 out of 800 companies overall.

With over 13,000 employees and more than 30 manufacturing, distribution and retail locations, Andersen and its portfolio of brands work to deliver an exceptional experience to employees, customers and the broader community.

"Our employees are our greatest asset and the foundation of our success as a company. Investing in our employees as individuals furthers our commitment to inspiring every employee to achieve their full potential, making Andersen a globally recognized employer of choice and a special place to work," said Chris Galvin, president and chief operating officer at Andersen. "The innovative learning, development and advancement programs we offer at Andersen not only support our employees to meet the needs of their job today but develop employees to have fulfilling long-term careers at Andersen."

Examples of Andersen's employee training programs include:

Training centers designed for educating new employees on the manufacturing process, enabling them to build muscle memory and gain the skills they need to be successful before they work on the plant floor.

Dock-to-Driver program where talented warehouse team members can obtain technical training at an accredited truck driving school and transition their career to become an Andersen commercial driver.

"English @ Work," an on-site English course available to Andersen employees at no cost, with a focus on developing language competencies for work and life.

Development programs focused on building awareness, internal capacity and skills, and strengthening the company's commitment to an inclusive and diverse workplace.

In addition to the World's Best Employer's award, Andersen has been recognized in Forbes' America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Diversity.

"Since our founding nearly 120 years ago, we work every day to enable our employees to achieve their dreams, our communities to be stronger and for everyone to have a healthier, more fulfilling place to live," said Karen Richard, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Andersen. "This honor recognizes our dedication and progress on our journey to be a company everyone loves by further developing and advancing our workforce, increasing our culture of inclusion and positively influencing the communities in which we live and work."

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

