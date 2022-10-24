Regional Women's Health Group Notice of Data Privacy Event

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Women's Healthcare ("Main Line") operated by Regional Women's Health Group, LLC is notifying individuals of a data privacy event. This notice provides information about the incident, Main Line's response, and resources available to help protect your information from possible misuse.

What Happened? Main Line recently learned that certain patient information was saved by an employee via their personal mobile device during the course of their work between February 7, 2022, and June 14, 2022. Upon discovery, Main Line took steps to suspend the employee and cut off access to patient information. Main Line launched a full investigation to determine what patient information may have been saved by this individual without authorization. On September 7, 2022, Main Line determined information related to certain patients was impacted by this event. Main Line mailed notice to patients who may have been impacted by this event.

What Information Was Involved? The information that may have been at risk during this event varies per individual but includes patient names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical diagnosis/treatment information, and health insurance information.

What Main Line is Doing. Main Line takes this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously. Upon learning of this incident, Main Line investigated and responded to the incident, assessed the security of relevant patient data and identified affected individuals. Main Line is working closely with law enforcement and assisting in their investigation. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information, Main Line is also reviewing existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future incident.

What Affected Individuals Can Do. Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit report for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Additional details can be found below in the attached Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Your Personal Information.

For More Information. Main Line understands that you may have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this letter. If you have additional questions, please call 877-607-8386 Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM Eastern time. (excluding major holidays). You may also write to Regional Women's Health Group, LLC at 227 Laurel Road Echelon One, Suite 300, Voorhees, NJ 08043.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:



Equifax Experian TransUnion



https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit- report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help



888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938



Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016



Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094



Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

