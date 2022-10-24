CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights
- Earnings per share of $1.06 versus $0.79 in 2021
- Global beverage can volumes grew 6%
- Repurchased $722 million in Company shares year to date
Net sales in the third quarter were $3,259 million compared to $2,920 million in the third quarter of 2021 reflecting increased beverage can unit volumes and the pass through of higher raw material costs partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation of $127 million.
Income from operations was $297 million in the third quarter compared to $348 million in the third quarter of 2021. Segment income in the third quarter of 2022 was $336 million compared to $379 million in the prior year third quarter reflecting higher energy prices, costs associated with higher inventory levels and unfavorable foreign currency translation of $8 million.
Commenting on the quarter, Timothy J. Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Third quarter global beverage can shipments outpaced the prior year third quarter by 6% led by robust shipments in Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam. While shipments advanced versus the prior year, they were short of our earlier expectations leading to more inventory on hand throughout and at the end of the quarter. Since our last earnings release in mid-July, the impacts from inflation, European energy prices, interest rates and currency have become more challenging. With input costs expected to remain elevated prior to our contractual inflationary resets in 2023, and many customers adjusting their order patterns in response to lower consumer spending, we expect the operating environment and margins to remain under pressure for the balance of 2022.
"While the short-term environment is expected to remain challenging, we continue to focus on activities that will enhance our long-term success and remain confident in our outlook for 2023. Our global beverage can expansion projects remain on schedule, including both new two-line plants in the United States, with Martinsville, Virginia expecting to commence operations in November 2022 and Mesquite, Nevada in June 2023. The first line of our new facility in Uberaba, Brazil began commercial production in May and the second line earlier this month. The Company has begun construction on a multi-line facility in Peterborough, United Kingdom, with the first line scheduled to start up in June 2023. Additional production lines are being added to existing plants in Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Agoncillo, Spain; and Parma, Italy.
"Understanding we cannot control inflation or interest rates, we have focused on actions to lower costs for the current environment by reducing headcount and lowering capital spending. Additionally, in August, we extended our existing credit facility to August 2027, and raised an incremental $1.0 billion with the additional proceeds used to retire euro notes originally due in 2023. The balance sheet remains strong with no significant maturities until September 2024.ˮ
Interest expense was $76 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $66 million in 2021 reflecting higher interest rates. The Company recorded a charge of $11 in the third quarter of 2022 for the write-off of deferred financing fees and premium payments in connection with the early repayment of notes and the refinancing of the credit facility and term loans.
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in the third quarter was $127 million compared to $102 million in the third quarter of 2021. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.06 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.79 in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.46 compared to $2.03 in 2021.
Nine Month Results
Net sales for the first nine months of 2022 were $9,931 million compared to $8,340 million in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to increased sales unit volumes and the pass through of higher raw material costs, which more than offset unfavorable foreign currency translation of $280 million.
Income from operations was $1,107 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $1,060 million in the first nine months of 2021. Segment income in the first nine months of 2022 was $1,151 million versus $1,143 million in the prior year period, primarily due to improved profitability in the North American tinplate and can-making equipment businesses and higher global beverage can sales unit volumes, offsetting higher energy prices and unfavorable foreign currency translation of $27 million.
Interest expense was $194 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to $203 million in 2021 primarily due to lower outstanding debt balances partially offset by higher interest rates.
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in the first nine months of 2022 was $638 million compared to $441 million in the first nine months of 2021. Reported diluted earnings per share were $5.23 compared to $3.32 in 2021 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.58 compared to $5.99 in 2021.
The Company has repurchased $722 million, or 6.4 million shares of its common stock to date in 2022, including 1.2 million shares during the third quarter. The Company has remaining Board authorization to repurchase an additional $2.3 billion through December 2024. Since reinitiating the share repurchase program in 2021, we have now repurchased 15.3 million or 11% of our then shares outstanding.
The following supplemental information is provided below: a reconciliation from net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share and the impact of foreign currency translation.
Outlook
The Company currently expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.10 per share, and full year adjusted earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share. Compared to our initial guidance of $8.00 to $8.20 per share, our current guidance assumes approximately a $1.00 headwind due to the stronger U.S. dollar, higher energy cost in Europe, and increased interest expense.
Non-GAAP Measures
Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and impacts of foreign currency translation are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP measures). Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income, diluted earnings per share, effective tax rates, cash flow or leverage ratio data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies.
The Company views segment income as the principal measure of the performance of its operations and adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio as the principal measure of its liquidity. The Company considers all of these measures in the allocation of resources. Adjusted free cash flow has certain limitations, however, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. Reconciliations of estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 to estimated diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis are not provided in this release due to the unavailability of estimates of the following, the timing and magnitude of which the Company is unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts, which are excluded from estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share and could have a significant impact on earnings per share on a GAAP basis: gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring and other costs, asset impairment charges, asbestos-related charges, losses from early extinguishment of debt, pension settlement and curtailment charges, the tax and noncontrolling interest impact of the items above, and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters. The Company believes that adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the impact of foreign currency translation are useful in evaluating the Company's operations as these measures are adjusted for items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the Company's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt repayments, share repurchases or dividends. Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net leverage ratio, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets, as applicable, and reconciliations to segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net leverage ratio, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA can be found within this release.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call tomorrow, October 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss this news release. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on the conference call. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 630-395-0194 or toll-free 888-324-8108 and the access password is "packaging." A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on November 1. The telephone numbers for the replay are 203-369-3827 or toll free 800-814-6746.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the future impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Company's operations, including the Company's ability to continue to operate its plants, distribute its products, and maintain its supply chain; the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for the Company's products; the future impact of currency translation; the continuation of performance and market trends in 2022, including consumer preference for beverage cans and increasing global beverage can demand; the future impact of inflation, including the potential for higher interest rates and energy prices; future demand for food cans; and the Company's ability to successfully complete its previously announced capacity expansion projects and begin production within expected timelines, including any delays related to the pandemic, that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the statements made in this press release or the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ are discussed under the caption "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent filings made prior to or after the date hereof. The Company does not intend to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement in light of future events.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.
For more information, contact:
Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Supplemental Data follow.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$3,259
$2,920
$9,931
$8,340
Cost of products sold
2,726
2,322
8,134
6,548
Depreciation and amortization
115
113
346
336
Selling and administrative expense
122
148
419
438
Restructuring and other
(1)
(11)
(75)
(42)
Income from operations (1)
297
348
1,107
1,060
Loss on debt extinguishment
11
11
Other pension and postretirement
(5)
(1)
(13)
(4)
Foreign exchange
15
12
(1)
Earnings before interest and taxes
276
349
1,097
1,065
Interest expense
76
66
194
203
Interest income
(3)
(2)
(9)
(5)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
203
285
912
867
Provision for income taxes
55
74
218
285
Equity earnings
10
5
39
10
Income from continuing operations
158
216
733
592
Income from discontinued operations
38
156
Loss from disposal
(123)
(199)
Loss from discontinued operations
(85)
(43)
Net income
158
131
733
549
Net income from continuing operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests
31
29
95
107
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests
1
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings
$127
$102
$638
$441
(1)
Reconciliation from income from operations to segment income follows.
Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings
From continuing operations
$
127
$
187
$
638
$
485
From discontinued operations (1)
(85)
(44)
Total
$
127
$
102
$
638
$
441
Earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings:
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.06
$
1.45
$
5.26
$
3.68
Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations
(0.66)
(0.34)
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.06
$
0.79
$
5.26
$
3.34
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
$
1.06
$
1.44
$
5.23
$
3.65
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
(0.65)
(0.33)
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.06
$
0.79
$
5.23
$
3.32
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
119,698,219
128,725,626
121,426,827
131,854,039
Diluted
120,198,847
129,707,246
122,053,031
132,861,714
Actual common shares outstanding at quarter end
119,946,169
128,009,299
119,946,169
128,009,299
(1)
Discontinued operations does not include any allocation of interest expense or indirect costs.
Consolidated Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)
Reconciliation from Income from Operations to Segment Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income from operations
$
297
$
348
$
1,107
$
1,060
Intangibles amortization
40
42
119
125
Restructuring and other
(1)
(11)
(75)
(42)
Segment income
$
336
$
379
$
1,151
$
1,143
Segment Information
Net Sales
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Americas Beverage
$
1,312
$
1,151
$
3,916
$
3,240
European Beverage
552
513
1,661
1,381
Asia Pacific
375
280
1,220
941
Transit Packaging
609
644
1,957
1,838
Other (1)
411
332
1,177
940
Total net sales
$
3,259
$
2,920
$
9,931
$
8,340
Segment Income
Americas Beverage
$
185
$
190
$
565
$
575
European Beverage
20
76
129
216
Asia Pacific
35
32
143
131
Transit Packaging
75
83
210
235
Other (1)
50
39
206
111
Corporate and other unallocated items
(29)
(41)
(102)
(125)
Total segment income
$
336
$
379
$
1,151
$
1,143
(1)
Includes the Company's food can, aerosol can and closures businesses in North America, and beverage tooling and
Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)
Reconciliation from Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
The following table reconciles reported net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company to adjusted
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income/diluted earnings per share
attributable to Crown Holdings, as reported
$127
$1.06
$102
$0.79
$638
$5.23
$441
$3.32
Intangibles amortization (1)
40
0.33
42
0.32
119
0.97
130
0.98
Restructuring and other (2)
(1)
(0.01)
(9)
(0.07)
(75)
(0.61)
(40)
(0.30)
Loss on debt extinguishment (3)
11
0.09
11
0.09
Pension settlements/curtailments
1
0.01
1
0.01
Loss from discontinued operations (4)
123
0.95
199
1.49
Income taxes (5)
(5)
(0.04)
5
0.04
(20)
(0.16)
56
0.42
Equity earnings (6)
2
0.02
6
0.05
Noncontrolling interests (7)
10
0.08
Adjusted net income/diluted earnings per share (8)
$175
$1.46
$263
$2.03
$680
$5.58
$796
$5.99
Effective tax rate as reported (9)
27.1 %
56.8 %
23.9 %
42.9 %
Adjusted effective tax rate (9)
23.6 %
22.4 %
24.6 %
23.6 %
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP measures and
(1)
In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded charges of $40 million ($31 million net of
(2)
In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded net restructuring and other gains of $1 million
(3)
In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded loss on debt extinguishment of $11 ($10 net
(4)
In the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, the Company recorded after-tax charges of $123 million and $199
(5)
The Company recorded income tax benefits of $5 million and $20 million in the third quarter and first nine months
(6)
In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded its proportional share of intangible
(7)
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded noncontrolling interest charges of $10 million related to the
(8)
The third quarter and first nine months of 2021 includes $40 million and $161 million of adjusted net income and
(9)
The reported and adjusted effective tax rates include income from discontinued operations, which is reported net of
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Condensed & Unaudited)
September 30,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
368
$
2,261
Receivables, net
2,124
1,840
Inventories
2,184
1,670
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
274
304
Current assets held for sale
17
30
Total current assets
4,967
6,105
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
4,186
4,671
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,265
3,838
Other non-current assets
806
1,392
Total assets
$
14,224
$
16,006
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
$
83
$
79
Current maturities of long-term debt
94
1,862
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,833
3,594
Total current liabilities
4,010
5,535
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
6,709
6,034
Other non-current liabilities
1,370
1,550
Noncontrolling interests
469
443
Crown Holdings shareholders' equity
1,666
2,444
Total equity
2,135
2,887
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,224
$
16,006
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Condensed & Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
733
$
549
Depreciation and amortization
346
352
Restructuring and other
(75)
(40)
Loss from disposal of discontinued operations
89
Pension expense
21
36
Pension contributions
55
(287)
Stock-based compensation
23
27
Working capital changes and other
(969)
(481)
Net cash provided by operating activities (1)
134
245
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(607)
(512)
Acquisitions and divestitures
166
2,279
Other
29
24
Net cash (used for)\provided by investing activities
(412)
1,791
Cash flows from financing activities
Net change in debt
1,106
(19)
Debt issue costs
(25)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(80)
(79)
Common stock repurchased
(722)
(745)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(34)
(56)
Other, net
(13)
(14)
Net cash provided by\(used for) financing activities
232
(913)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(95)
(34)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(141)
1,089
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
593
1,238
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 (2)
$
452
$
2,327
(1)
Adjusted free cash flow is defined by the Company as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents include $84 and $66 of restricted cash at September 30, 2022 and 2021.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash from operating activities
$
(62)
$
76
$
134
$
245
U.K. pension settlement (3)
(28)
271
(69)
271
Interest included in investing activities (4)
13
12
26
25
Capital expenditures
(297)
(187)
(607)
(512)
Transaction fees (5)
37
47
Insurance receivable (6)
15
40
Adjusted free cash flow
$
(359)
$
209
$
(476)
$ 76
(3)
In September 2021, the Company made a contribution of €196 ($271 million as of September 30, 2021) million to its U.K.
(4)
Interest benefit of cross currency swaps included in investing activities.
(5)
Transaction fees and costs related to the sale of the Company's European Tinplate business.
(6)
As of September 30, 2022, the Company has recorded an insurance receivable of $40 million for incremental expenses
Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)
Impact of Foreign Currency Translation – Favorable/(Unfavorable) (1)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Net Sales
Segment
Net Sales
Segment
Americas Beverage
$
$
$
1
$
European Beverage
(65)
(2)
(136)
(8)
Asia Pacific
(12)
(29)
(3)
Transit Packaging
(44)
(6)
(104)
(14)
Corporate and other
(6)
(12)
(2)
$
(127)
$
(8)
$
(280)
$
(27)
(1)
The impact of foreign currency translation represents the difference between actual current year U.S. dollar results and
September YTD
September YTD
Full Year
Twelve Months Ended
Income from operations
$
1,107
$
1,060
$
1,363
$
1,410
Add:
Intangibles amortization
119
125
165
159
Restructuring and other
(75)
(42)
(28)
(61)
Segment income
1,151
1,143
1,500
1,508
Depreciation
227
211
282
298
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,378
$
1,354
$
1,782
$
1,806
Total debt
$
6,262
$
6,886
Less cash
531
368
Net debt
$
5,731
$
6,518
Adjusted net leverage ratio
3.2x
3.6x
View original content:
SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.