ZEVX OBTAINS CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD (CARB) EXECUTIVE ORDER B-87, FOR MERCEDES SPRINTER KIT

CARB ISSUES EO B-87 TO ZEVX FOR 'ATHENA' BATTERY ELECTRIC POWERTRAIN KIT, MERCEDES SPRINTER

GILBERT, Ariz. , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEVX, Inc., today announced the attainment of its EO from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for it's battery electric commercial powertrain kit. The EO covers early Mercedes Sprinter vans, 2500-3500 load capacity. The EO comes from CARB Aftermarket Division, enabling ZEVX to accelerate kit delivery and installation through it's authorized service provider (ASP) network.

ZEVX, Inc. (PRNewswire)

CARB EO is required for alternative fuel vehicle conversion applications, thereby providing large scale fleet operators immediate opportunities to repower existing fleet assets to EV powertrains. ZEVX worked diligently with CARB officials and engineering to develop a comprehensive technical package to meet stringet kit composition, installation and operational requirements. ZEVX began their work with CARB late 2021 after receiving initial EPA approvals.

"This EO paves the way for immediate sales of our 'ATHENA' powertrain kit in California and fifteen other states. The Mercedes Sprinter is the first platform through review, leveraging our proprietary powertrain configuration, ZEVX is working quickly to deliver new document packages for the F250-F450, E450 and Chevy Express. The vehicle platforms will enable fleet operators and owners to accelerate powertrain transformation and meet CO2 reduction metrics", said Charles Maury, Founder and Chief Design Officer at ZEVX, Inc.

The ZEVX ATHENA Sprinter battery electric conversion kit includes a custom 62 kWh battery pack, delivering a range of 100-120 miles using customer data. ZEVX developed a highly configurable battery pack that delivers industry leading volumentric density with active thermal management to meet operating conditions from Arizona to Michigan.

"ZEVX is excited to reach this important milestone. The product team has worked tirelessly to deliver high quality products and documents to meet strict CARB requirements obtained through this EO. CARB represents a critical regulatory agency tasked with governing CO2 emissions that directly impact current and future generations." Said James Johnson, Director, Government Relations.

About ZEVX:

ZEVX aims to be the worldwide leader in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. ZEVX has a series of battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure. This provides rapid adoption through our service network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet asset customers to optimize their carbon transition.

For More Information:

info@zevx.com

Phone: (855) 546-9376

Powering Future Mobility for Everyone (PRNewsfoto/Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZEVX, Inc.