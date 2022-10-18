Loews Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 31, 2022. The conference call for investors will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by the Company's chief executive officer, James S. Tisch, and chief financial officer, Jane Wang.

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of this conference call. Management may address some or all of these questions during the call. Questions may be submitted to (cnugent@loews.com). Contributors of questions will not be named on the call.

The news release and a live webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com). Those interested in attending may also dial (800) 267-6316, or for international callers, (203) 518-9783. The conference ID is L3Q22.

A replay of the call will be available at www.loews.com or by dialing (800) 839-9409, or for international callers, (402) 220-6088. The replay will be available through November 22, 2022.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Loews Corporation