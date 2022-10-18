IKO Announces Live Contractor Events in Southern US

Profit Power events designed to help ROOFPRO members grow their businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IKO will host two new Profit Power events at Minor League Baseball stadiums for their local roofing contractors to enjoy a one-day learning experience, carefully designed to give attendees an edge in today's fast-changing competitive residential roofing landscape, with an eye on sustaining growth and achieving ongoing success.

To address a new competitive world post-COVID, the content of the conferences is carefully designed to help ROOFPRO members grow their businesses using social channels and discover new digital tools available to the industry. The events also offer an opportunity for contractors to connect, engage and have some fun participating in a hands-on baseball experience at the conclusion of the program. "Our ROOFPRO members will learn new ideas to help their businesses grow, and the inspiration to put those ideas into practice, all the while having fun," said Jack Gottesman, Contractor Channel Programs Director. "The events will reignite ROOFPRO members' passion and purpose for the work they perform."

The first event will be held on October 25 at Riders Field, in Frisco, Texas, and will feature two keynote speakers. Jim Ahlin, co-founder of Roofer Marketers, will discuss how to develop a strong online presence, and Aldo Hreczny, sales manager for Your Virtual Adjuster, will give insights to help roofers earn more."

The second event will be held on October 27 at Coolray Field, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and will feature Donavan Morgan, CEO of Roofs By Don, who will discuss social media tactics to sell and recruit, and Jen Silver, president, Roofing Utah, who will show roofing company owners how to reclaim control over their business and their profitability.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. Committed to a high level of vertical integration, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business, established in 1951.

