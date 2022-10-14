Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates Six Year Employment Anniversary of Regional Director Sheena Jeffries

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates the six-year employment anniversary of Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement for all senior living communities owned and operated by Watercrest in the Southeast.

Jeffries joined Watercrest in the Fall of 2016 as memory care director of the first senior living community developed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. As her community flourished, Jeffries exhibited impressive skill in training, mentoring and program implementation. By June of 2019, she was promoted to a newly created role as Watercrest's Engagement Specialist where she served as a coach to Watercrest's memory care and programming teams, providing hands-on support and training.

In 2019, Watercrest launched their trademark Live Exhilarated™ program, inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. Jeffries built the bridge in taking the program from conception to action, thoughtfully implementing cohesive plans to engage seniors across all aspects of the multi-dimensional program. The Live Exhilarated™ program continues to flourish today, as residents across Watercrest communities are pursuing their passions and sparking their creativity while exercising both their bodies and their minds.

"Sheena has been instrumental in the expansive growth and implementation of Watercrest's signature memory care and programming initiatives," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She is a champion and advocate for memory care and her impact has further solidified Watercrest's reputation as a best-in-class operator."

With a promotion to Regional Director of Engagement in 2020, Jeffries has continued to focus on excellence in training, mentoring and elevating Watercrest's illuminate™ approach to memory care. illuminate™ exists to celebrate the story of each individual resident, creating a welcoming setting where residents feel like family.

"I am so fortunate for the past six years of amazing growth, opportunity and relationships I've developed as part of the Watercrest family," says Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement. "With the explosive growth of Watercrest communities, I've been blessed to cultivate my passion for building lifestyles and creating opportunities focused on our resident's abilities rather than limitations."

As a certified Great Place to Work for five consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

