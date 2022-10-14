Richmond American Announces Parade of Quick Move-in Homes in Northern Colorado

Homebuyers and agents can tour completed homes at eight area communities

WINDSOR, Colo., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Parade of Quick Move-in Homes at eight exceptional northern Colorado communities. The single-, two- and three-story homes along the parade route represent multiple home collections, and all are ready to close by the end of the year.

Event Details (RichmondAmerican.com/NOCOParade)

The builder's Northern Colorado Parade of Quick Move-in Homes will take place from Saturday, October 15 through Sunday, October 23. Prospective homebuyers and area agents can tour homes at all seven communities or choose from a three-community north or four-community south tour, which will begin at Windsor Villages at Ptarmigan in Windsor and Silverstone in Frederick, respectively.

North tour communities:

Windsor Villages at Ptarmigan in Windsor

Urban Collection at Kinston in Loveland

Seasons at Hunters Crossing in Severance

South tour communities:

Silverstone in Frederick

Colliers Hill & Seasons at Colliers Hill in Erie

Karl's Farm in Northglenn

Haskins Station in Arvada

Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

When attendees arrive at Windsor Villages at Ptarmigan or Silverstone, they will receive a map detailing the parade route and community addresses. Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the tour, and participants can enter for a chance to win a prize giveaway.

All homes featured in the Parade boast prime locations near shopping, dining and recreation, as well as the designer details and incredible included features for which the builder is known.

Call 303.850.8750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

