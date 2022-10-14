THE NICE GUY DUBAI IS NOW OPEN

Beloved LA Hotspot Makes its Highly Anticipated Debut in The UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Nice Guy announces the grand opening of its first international outpost in Dubai's Emirates Towers. A joint venture between The h.wood Group and MKIA Hospitality, The Nice Guy Dubai is evocative of the brand's flagship location in West Hollywood, inspired by the same cozy aesthetic that pays homage to the decadent era of Mafia bars and restaurants. In addition to an intimate lounge and restaurant space, the venue will also feature a romantic, lit outdoor patio and terrace that extends the palpable atmosphere beyond its walls. The Nice Guy Dubai will follow suit of its predecessor as a highly sought-after, reservations-only destination, complete with a world-class lineup of classic Italian cuisine offerings for lunch and dinner, including signature menu items and crafted cocktails. In true The Nice Guy fashion, dining hours will seamlessly transition into a nightlife backdrop with regularly programmed live entertainment and DJ sets.

The Nice Guy Dubai (PRNewswire)

"The emergence of The Nice Guy in the region has been nearly 3 years in the making," says Co-Founder of The h.wood Group, John Terzian. "The original concept from when we were opening in LA was our first venture into a hybrid restaurant/lounge. Having explored the F&B scene in Dubai, we felt strongly that The Nice Guy experience would be a breath of fresh air for our clientele in the Middle East. The Nice Guy Dubai also marks the first step into organic construction for The h.wood Group, which is juxtaposed with a fun and upscale lounge atmosphere, ideal for the Dubai nightlife and dining scene."

"We approached The h.wood Group team after spending years following their success and the power behind the name 'The Nice Guy.' Not to sound cliché but there was something about the name that instantly clicked, and I knew it was exactly the venue that Dubai needed. My main goal working with the team in LA is to maintain the vision of The Nice Guy brand," says managing Partner and Co-Founder of MKIA Hospitality, Mohammad Irshaid. "Therefore, when it came to creating the Dubai venue, we have worked to keep the same layout and design elements from the establishment in LA."

A nod to the original West Hollywood venue designed by John Sofio of Built, Inc., upon entry, guests will be greeted by a vintage marble and brass bar. Its size, scale and shape invites patrons to step into a uniquely intimate social atmosphere that simultaneously encourages conversation and a sense of camaraderie. The booths that line the exterior wall offer a private dining setting for guests, while the larger booths flanking the room stimulate the elevated nightlife scene that vibrates throughout the evening. The decor found throughout the Nice Guy Dubai also mirrors the custom inlaid carpets paired along with classic lighting fixtures that add warmth and comfort to the space, showcasing its signature decadent, yet inviting feel. With a commitment to sustainability, the interiors are constructed with a variety of organic materials that can be found in the custom cedar walls, enriched tones, and reimagined ceiling design.

Culinary Operations Director of The h.wood Group, Michael Teich comments, "We have revamped the menu especially for Dubai but will keep the essence of The Nice Guy LA by bringing fan favorites from overseas for our exclusive guests at The Nice Guy Dubai to experience. Historically, our menu takes guests back to a time when gathering to eat and drink was the foundation for a great night on the town. So, we curate the menu by turning classic foods on its head. Expect the unexpected at The Nice Guy."

The Nice Guy Dubai's menu reinforces the restaurant's culinary excellence and aptitude offering the beloved classic Italian dishes featured on the West Hollywood menu. Diners can expect distinctly Italian plates with a unique LA spin such as Lobster Pizza, Kale Salad, Cacio e Pepe, and Margherita Pizza. A special late-night menu is sure to please the after-hours crowd with Truffle Fries, Shrimp Scampi and the NICE GUY Burger, all of which can be paired with indulgent-meets-iconic craft cocktails such as The Jojo, The Spicy Siena, and Drake's Spritze. Menu items unique to the Dubai outpost include Burrata with candy cherry tomatoes and fire roasted black grapes, Saffron Arancini and a vegan-friendly twist on a classic, the Meatball Pizza. The dessert selection is equally distinctive, featuring The Nice Guy favorites such as the Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie served with cold milk, and the classic Tiramisu, as well a lineup of dishes unique to Dubai including the Lemon Tart and the Vanilla Panna Cotta with a basil twist.

The Nice Guy Dubai joins the impressive portfolio of luxury restaurant and nightlife brands created by Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle marketing masterminds, The h.wood Group. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life, The h.wood Group's is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world including the world-renowned supper club, Delilah in Los Angeles, the Wynn Las Vegas and soon to open Miami outpost; Sant'olina at The Beverly Hilton; Bootsy Bellows and Poppy; The Peppermint Club; SHOREbar; Texas-meets-LA barbeque joint SLAB; the forthcoming The Nice Guy Aspen and Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Brooklyn & Toronto.

The Nice Guy Dubai

@theniceguydubai

Location: Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd.

Hours: Thursday to Sunday | 12:00 PM - 3:00 AM; Monday to Wednesday | 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Reservation: Call (04) 276 9888, message via Whatsapp (0)528630254 or email at reservations@theniceguydubai.ae

About The Nice Guy

The Nice Guy is an intimate restaurant and lounge, complete with world-class culinary offerings. A step above a restaurant, but not quite a club, the venue is a cozy, reservations-only destination for h.wood friends and family. Its aesthetic evokes the decadent lore of mafia bars and restaurants, where the owners and their friends could enjoy an evening together. Whether grabbing an early dinner or mingling into the early morning hours, the space cultivates a feeling of camaraderie among its clientele, which keeps guests coming back night after night.

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

For more information, please visit: www.hwoodgroup.com .

About MKIA Hospitality

MKIA Hospitality is a full-service advisory, development and operations management firm based in Dubai, formed by Managing Partner and Co-Founder Mohammad Irshaid, who has over 10 years' experience in F&B industry. Along with his partners, MKIA branches out to its first licensed nightlife spot, The Nice Guy. With a team of world-class talent, MKIA delivers world class expertise in curating & bringing international brands to the region and will soon expand its portfolio further. The key to the group's success is ensuring that the brands in its portfolio uphold the coherence and integrity of their original concepts while offering customers an experience that highlights the elements that are fundamental to the brand.

For Media Inquiries on The Nice Guy Dubai:

Kathryn Wingrove: kathryn@z7communications.com

Ola Zachara: ola@z7communications.com

For Media Inquiries on The h.wood Group:

Tracey Manner: tmanner@sequel-inc.com

The Nice Guy Dubai Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The h.wood Group