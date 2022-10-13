MY01 Announces Presentations of Clinical Trial Data at Orthopaedic Trauma Association Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MY01, Inc. today announced that interim data used in the diagnosing of Acute Compartment Syndrome (ACS) from two ongoing, prospective, multi-center studies will be presented at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida. The results of these independent studies will be presented during three different sessions of the meeting.

A poster titled "Continuous Compartmental Pressure as an aid to Diagnose Acute Compartment Syndrome" will be presented and featured in the general interest poster tour. The poster demonstrates that, when used as an adjunct to clinical assessments, the MY01 device is a reliable method of monitoring intracompartmental pressure that led to zero missed cases of ACS. The poster presents the data from the first 47 patients of a planned cohort of 60 patients across three clinical sites.

Additional clinical data will be released during a Friday morning paper session titled "Clinical Trial of a New Device for Real-Time Muscle Pressure Measurements in Patients with an Upper or Lower Extremity Fracture at Risk for Acute Compartment Syndrome", and during a symposium session on Saturday morning titled "New Tools and Approaches in the Management of Compartment Syndrome".

"We are excited about the evidence that will be presented throughout the OTA annual meeting, and about introducing the positive outcomes associated with the MY01 device to the orthopaedic trauma community," said Charles Allan, CEO of MY01, Inc. "We believe continuous pressure monitoring with proven micro-electrical-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology offers objective data that can augment clinical assessments to provide peace of mind for clinicians and ultimately better outcomes for patients."





About MY01, Inc. MY01, Inc. is on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with the objective data to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that adding actionable, quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec since 2015, MY01, Inc. leverages its expertise in microsensing technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.





