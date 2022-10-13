EMBRACE HOME LOANS RAISES FUNDS FOR BREAST CANCER

For entire month of October, lender will match donations made to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation up to $3,500

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, top-ranked national mortgage lender Embrace Home Loans is hosting a Facebook fundraiser throughout October to benefit the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides free services to individuals and families touched by breast cancer in Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut. The foundation provides support, education and wellness services to enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.

All money donated by Embrace employees—as well as any outside donors—will go directly to the foundation. Embrace will match donations up to $3,500.

"Giving is part of our culture here at Embrace, both at the corporate and individual levels," said Dennis Hardiman, CEO. "Almost everyone has been touched in some way by breast cancer. Raising money for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is our way of supporting those with a breast cancer diagnosis and hopefully, one day helping to eradicate the disease."

In order to make a donation on Facebook that will go directly to the foundation and be matched by Embrace, click here.

For any questions, please contact Katie Barrett at kbarrett@embracehomeloans.com.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. Embrace Home Loans is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

