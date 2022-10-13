AACSB International Announces Appointment of New Leadership in Europe, Middle East, and Africa

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announced today the appointment of Ronald (Ron) Tuninga as its new vice president and managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). He will lead continued growth within EMEA, including strategic planning, operations, outreach and engagement activities, and advocating for the value of business education and AACSB accreditation.

Tuninga will continue the work of Tim Mescon, executive vice president and chief officer of EMEA, who will retire in December 2022 after having established the Amsterdam (the Netherlands) office in 2014 and growing membership in EMEA by nearly 60 percent.

"Ron's natural ability to connect and engage with members and stakeholders will be an incredible asset to AACSB as we continue to expand in EMEA and deepen our relationships with educators, business, and government," said Geoff Perry, executive vice president and global chief membership officer and managing director of Asia Pacific. "We are focused on improving the quality of business education worldwide and helping schools contribute to society in positive and meaningful ways. Ron's experience and network will have an immediate impact on the value we provide across the EMEA region and globally."

An innovative and entrepreneurial leader with global expertise in both the public and private sectors of higher education, Tuninga is the former vice president of academic affairs at Wittenborg University of Applied Sciences, chair of the Research Centre International Business at HAN University of Applied Sciences (the Netherlands), pro vice chancellor (Enterprise) and dean of the Faculty of Business and Law at Kingston University London (United Kingdom), and dean at AVT Business School in Copenhagen (Denmark). He was also the former director dean at the Maastricht School of Management (the Netherlands). Tuninga holds a PhD from Temple University (Philadelphia, USA), an MA in economics, an MBA in international business, and an MSc in marketing.

"I am so excited to welcome Ron to the AACSB leadership team and look forward to seeing the impact he will have in growing AACSB's reach and influence within EMEA," said Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, president and CEO of AACSB. "He's dedicated his entire career to advancing and supporting quality education globally and will be one of the driving forces behind AACSB's vision to accelerate transformation and innovation within business education."

Tuninga has been involved in international projects funded by the Dutch government, World Bank, European Union, United Nations, and other international organizations. He has also been actively involved as a volunteer with AACSB. Tuninga is based in AACSB's office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and will be connecting with AACSB members at the EMEA Annual Conference, November 23–25, 2022, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

