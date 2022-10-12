Regal Rexnord Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Regal Rexnord will host a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CT (10:00 am ET) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investors website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 7593094# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 4687383#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About the Company

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

