Philly Pretzel Factory Announces Partnership with Philadelphia Eagles

Two Iconic Philly Favorites Join Forces as Philly Pretzel Factory Debuts Inside Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory , the nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand, announces a partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles as a multi-year team sponsor starting the 2022-2023 season. The new partnership kicks off with the highly anticipated opening of a Philly Pretzel Factory location inside of Lincoln Financial Field as well as charity initiatives and new promotions for Eagles fans.

Philly Pretzel Factory (PRNewswire)

Officially open as of Monday, September 19 2022, the new Philly Pretzel Factory is located at Section 106 inside Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles fans can now indulge in their snack-favorite during home games and enjoy a limited menu, including Pretzel Twists that are baked on site that can be paired with cheese dip and your favorite Pepsi products.

"I have always been a huge Eagles fan, so when the opportunity to partner with our hometown team was presented, I knew it was a great fit," said Dan DiZio, founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "Being from Philadelphia I know two things; how much Philadelphians love pretzels, and how much they love the Eagles. We are excited to give fans the chance to eat their favorite pretzels while they watch the Eagles play at home and be considered the preferred pretzel of the Philadelphia Eagles."

Looking forward to the future of the partnership, starting as early as the 2023-2024 season, Philly Pretzel Factory has plans for a new promotion for Eagles fans, along with other charitable initiatives to grow the brand's presence at Lincoln Financial Field and beyond.

"There are so many iconic elements that separate our city as one of the very best, and Philly Pretzel Factory is one of them," said Brian Napoli, Vice President of Corporate Partnership, Philadelphia Eagles. "We are truly grateful for their partnership and are thrilled that Eagles fans will now be able to enjoy their Philly Pretzel Factory favorites at a dedicated location at Lincoln Financial Field. We are also thankful for their support of the Eagles Autism Foundation and our mission to improve the lives of those affected by autism."

With over 145 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 145 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com .

