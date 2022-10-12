New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's October Medicare Fraud of the Month:

IDENTITY THEFT During the Annual Medicare Enrollment Period

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for October; Identity Theft.

"The annual Medicare enrollment period begins October 15 and runs through December 7. This time of year, it is critical to beware of Medicare fraudsters looking to steal your personal information," stated Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide in announcing this month's Medicare Fraud of the Month.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medical Patrol, the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to help detect, prevent, and report Medicare fraud and waste. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Alvarez added, "This is the time of year when you can compare health insurance plans to make sure you have the right health and prescription coverage for your needs.

"Every year, plans change or end, the doctors no longer work with that insurance company, the lab only works with this plan, or maybe the plan no longer pays for your medication. It is important to take advantage of this time to make sure you have the right plan for you."

Here are some of the more prevalent scams seniors should be on the lookout for:

Scammers claim they work with Medicare, are an "official Medicare agent" or "represent Medicare"

Scammers say you must join a Medicare prescription plan (also known as Part D)

They ask for personal information, such as your Medicare number, Social Security number and/or bank information

These fraudsters threaten or pressure you to enroll in their plan

They may offer you gifts to enroll in their plan -- it's illegal

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs New York taxpayers over $5 billion dollars a year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide earlier this year announced its Fraud of the Month program to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

If you suspect Identity Theft, any form of Medicare enrollment scams or any Medicare fraud, immediately call our Senior Medical Patrol Hotline, at 800-333-4374 or visit the StateWide website, www.nysenior.org.

