Nature's One® to Market Organic Infant Formula

A fully integrated Infant Formula manufacturing facility, and successful FDA pre-market infant formula notification, positions Nature's One to ship millions of pounds of infant formula to American families.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's One received a "no further questions" letter from the FDA regarding its pre-market notification to sell organic infant formula in the United States. In addition, Nature's One recently completed the construction of a new, technologically advanced, Infant Formula Manufacturing Facility in Ohio. Nature's One will now be the only modern, fully integrated state-of-the-art infant formula facility dedicated to manufacture, package and market organic infant formula in the United States.

Nature's One will immediately begin shipping its FDA-compliant infant formula to retailers and consumers directly under the Baby's Only® brand.

Nature's One new facility features a fully integrated spray-dry process complete with a nitrogen-purged packaging line designed to protect the sensitive nutrients in infant formula. The fully automated processing offers direct-steam injection to meet the most demanding regulatory requirements from around the world. The facility also features high-hygiene zones with strict environmental monitoring to protect from pathogens and any unnecessary environmental exposure.

Jay Highman, Nature's One Founder and CEO, says, "I believe that Nature's One currently has the 'crown jewel' of powder infant formula manufacturing facilities in the U.S. The design of the manufacturing facility deploys all modern 'best practices' for safe infant formula production with high-hygiene zoning and custom processing equipment." Highman adds, "I am thankful for what Nature's One has accomplished."

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility incorporates a custom powder spray-dry design capable of 15-million pounds annually. For future expansion, the manufacturing facility is already pre-engineered to more than double its volume output. The facility will accommodate the addition of a new spray-dry tower capable of an additional 20-million annual lbs. including fully integrated packaging and expansion of warehouse space on nearly 22 acres of land. Processing rooms and floor space are already designed into the existing building structure thereby minimizing disruption to operations when expanding. Facility expansion plans are already underway.

Nature's One partnered with Juggernaut Capital Partners (JCP) in early 2018 to embark on this transformative vision for Nature's One. John Shulman, Founder and Managing Partner of JCP, adds, "As a parent and concerned citizen, I strongly believe in the mission to provide the highest quality infant formula for current and future generations." Mr. Shulman continues, "Nature's One always stood out as a leader with its commitment to nutritional science and organic purity." Together, the two Founders forged forward to reach this point where a fully integrated infant formula manufacturing facility and a successful FDA pre-market notification infant growth-study will now serve millions of U.S. families providing clinically proven organic infant nutrition.

About Nature's One:

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby's Only® Organic in the United States. Nature's One has dedicated 25 years to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients. Recognized as the first and highest-ranked formulas for purity and nutritional superiority by the Clean Label Project, Baby's Only Formulas are preferred by parents who want to offer their child a "Better Start…for Life™." Other products made by Nature's One include PediaSmart® Complete Organic Nutritional Beverages and Mom's Only™ Prenatal Support Shake. All products are sold online by Nature's One at www.naturesone.com. Baby's Only Formulas and PediaSmart Beverages are sold nationally at Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, and many fine natural food retailers.

