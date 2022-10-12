Karakuri automates restaurant fry lines with new /FRYR Family of Robots

Karakuri's affordable, intelligent robots deliver unprecedented quality, consistency and product availability.

New /FRYR210 provides automated, freezer-to-scoop frying from $2,100 per month.

/FRYR intelligent, high-precision frying solutions save time, reduce waste, improve employee engagement and ensure perfectly cooked fried food is available, exactly when needed.

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect fries will soon always be in the hands of consumers as Karakuri , the company revolutionizing quick service (QSR) and fast casual restaurants with intelligent, robotic kitchen automation, today unveiled its new family of /FRYR™ automated fry lines. These intelligent, high-precision frying solutions enable restaurants to save time and reduce waste while ensuring perfectly cooked fried food is available, exactly when needed.

/FRYR210 is the first model in the range of automated fry lines. It combines robotics and real-time data analysis to provide restaurants with optimal fried food production of up to 130lbs/60kg of french fries per hour. Simultaneously, /FRYR210 improves food quality and consistency by ensuring the SOP is adhered to 100% of the time.

/FRYR210's automation works with existing fry wells, extraction and fire suppression to allow employees to spend less time in front of the fryer and more time on value added, customer-focused tasks within the restaurant.

"With more than 22 billion pounds of French fries eaten each year globally, frying is a massive business. Every restaurant knows that serving consistently crispy, fluffy fries will keep customers coming back for more," said Barney Wragg, CEO and co-founder of Karakuri. "Our new family of /FRYR automated fry lines is changing the game for QSR and fast casual restaurants. It strikes the perfect balance of food, people and intelligent automation allowing restaurants to deliver expertly fried food with total consistency and availability, at a price point that works for their bottom line."

The /FRYR family combines the company's innovative hardware and software to ensure increased throughput, consistency, and quality - from freezer to scoop.

Key /FRYR benefits include:

Food waste reduction thanks to Karakuri's patented /APC™ portion control technology /FRYR is able to prepare variable basket volumes, ensuring fry baskets are filled with exactly the right amount of product to perfectly match restaurant demand.

Maximised operation efficiency by real-time monitoring and prediction of frozen food levels, /FRYR alerts staff in advance when frozen produce needs refilling avoiding costly delays.

Reduced energy consumption and increased oil lifespan through dynamic, real-time temperature control of the entire system from freezer to fry well and scoop.

Easy installation kitchen layout, using less floor space than traditional lines and utilising existing extraction and fire suppression systems, /FRYR210 can be installed overnight to easily replace traditional fry lines with no interruption to kitchen operations.

"The /FRYR210 is the first in a family of fry line solutions," added Wragg. "We will be expanding the /FRYR range in the future to support varying numbers of fry wells and freezers to help meet the cost and capacity demands of every restaurant."

/FRYR210 is available today via Karakuri's Performance Partnership business model, starting at $2,100 per month.

First /FRYR210 installations in Tier 1 QSR and fast casual restaurants are scheduled for Q3 2022.

Karakuri Performance Partnership Model

Karakuri's unique Performance Partnership business model takes a new approach to the Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, in which a customer pays a single, monthly fee to have a robot supplied, maintained, and serviced by the robotics company. With the Karakuri's Performance Partnership, the cost and risks of installation are minimized, and the monthly fee is aligned with sales volume. When sales volumes increase, so does the monthly Performance Partnership fee; when sales volumes drop, the Performance Partnership fee decreases as well. This ties the success of Karakuri directly with the success of its customers, as both companies share the risks - and benefits - of adopting Karakuri's revolutionary, robotic kitchen technology.

About Karakuri

Karakuri is revolutionising Quick Service (QSR) and Fast Casual restaurants with intelligent, robotic kitchen automation. Karakuri brings together food, people, and robotics to deliver unprecedented levels of quality, consistency, and efficiency to restaurant kitchens. Our compact, modular designs fit seamlessly into existing kitchen layouts with little to no interruption in operations. Our unique Performance/Partnership business model equips customers with all the real-time data and insights needed to ensure positive ROI, month after month.

