U.S. Wrestling Foundation Launches #LetsWrestle Featuring Sports and Hollywood Stars

First National Campaign to Increase Participation in Wrestling

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Wrestling Foundation, a nationally known non-profit organization, officially launches the first national #LetsWrestle program to help more high school students prepare for success and overcome challenges through the principles of wrestling.

The campaign features prominent and nationally recognized celebrities, who attribute the disciplines learned in wrestling as part of their professional success. Stars from Hollywood, the NFL and other sports, business leaders and scientists, include Tommy Hilfiger, Chris Pratt, NASA astronauts, IndyCar drivers and NFL Super Bowl champions, among others.

Posters of the stars and other recruiting materials are being sent to over 11,000 high school wrestling coaches across the country. The campaign will increase awareness of wrestling and inspire kids to get active after the covid pandemic.

"Wrestling changes lives. It teaches you how to respond to challenges in a positive way," said Jeff Waters, Chairman of the U.S. Wrestling Foundation.

"The process of wrestling instills the values of courage, hard work, perseverance, and humility. These are the building blocks for success in anything," said Mike Moyer, Executive Director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

"The lessons learned in wrestling translate directly to making better choices and better outcomes in life," said Bruce Baumgartner, President of USA Wrestling.

"Wrestling is a great precursor to success. It sets the course for life and we want more boys and girls to have that experience, now more than ever," commented Lee Roy Smith, Executive Director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Wrestling is currently the sixth most popular boys high school sport and is the fastest growing girls high school sport.

The materials can also be downloaded at WrestlingChangesLives.com.

About the U.S. Wrestling Foundation:

The U.S. Wrestling Foundation is a non-profit coalition of the major wrestling organizations, including USA Wrestling, the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, along with key supporters and business leaders to drive growth in participation, audience, and sponsorship of wrestling. Learn more: USWrestlingFoundation.org

Media Contact:

Jack Clark

Executive Director, USWF

Jack@USWrestlingFoundation.org

View original content:

SOURCE U.S. Wrestling Foundation