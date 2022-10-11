Seedtag announces Marcelo Cataldi as new Director of Sales and Partnerships in Miami

Cataldi will be responsible for the growth of the adtech business in the Pan-Regional and Central American markets

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the leader in contextual advertising in Europe and Latin America, has strengthened its leadership team by hiring Marcelo Cataldi as Director of Sales and Partnerships in Miami. He will be responsible for driving the company's growth in the Pan-Regional and Central American markets.

Marcelo Cataldi, Director of Sales and Partnerships Miami at Seedtag (PRNewsfoto/Seedtag) (PRNewswire)

Marcelo brings extensive experience in the Latin American advertising market. Before joining Seedtag, he served as Vice President of Advertising Sales for Pan-Regional, Brazil and Central America at Warner Media Latam. He also previously worked as Vice President of Advertising Sales for Fox Group in Brazil.

Daniel Freixo, VP Latam at Seedtag, states: "Marcelo is well known in the advertising industry for his management skills, strategic vision, ability to develop strong partnerships and for delivering important results in sales performance. We are sure that he will boost Seedtag's business in Miami and Central America, in addition to helping us continue growing across the entire Latam region."

"I'm excited to be part of the Seedtag team, and to be joining such an innovative company with a people-driven culture and a bold and ambitious vision. Seedtag is growing rapidly and is well positioned to become a global leader in contextual advertising. I want to make a difference to help it expand and achieve its goals", adds Cataldi.

Since its launch in 2014, Seedtag has pioneered the use of AI and machine learning to create its contextual technology, LIZ©, and built a privacy-first advertising solution in the market which is currently the leading contextual solution in EMEA and LATAM. With its recent fundraise of €250M, the company plans to use the funds to further scale LIZ© as well as expand its innovation and global operations.

