SB22 Develops Industry First Apple Watch Wagering Application

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at G2E Las Vegas, SB22 announced AW22, the sports betting industry-first patent pending Apple Watch® Wagering App as an addition to the recently GLI-33 certified Fi22 Sportsbook Platform. AW22 offers an intuitive way for users to place wagers quickly and track the outcomes of their bets all from their Apple Watch®.

Vladmir Jovanovic, COO of SB22 said, "SB22's Apple Watch app is the first of its kind in the sports betting industry and showcases the company's commitment to delivering innovative technology that enhances the betting experience. The ability to quickly place a bet while on the go, or while watching a game without needing to dive through complex menus on a phone is a game changer."

"The user experience with SB22s native iOS platform is among the best in the industry. Intuitive features like the swipe along with new applications like its Apple Watch app and VR functionality could revolutionize the way people bet," added Chris Lynch, Head of Gaming Corporate Finance, Citizens.

With Wearable technology set to grow rapidly, SB22 is modernizing the way operators and players interact by delivering solutions that are truly omni-channel. AW22 can be used to supplement the existing mobile app-driven sports betting experience and can be catered towards users that want a simplified way to bet. The app displays a concise betting menu including the most popular bets and has personalized offers based on the user's betting history. With the growth of in-game wagering, AW22 offers a way for users to place bets in a more natural way that does not take the attention away from game. Since AW22 is paired directly with the native iOS SB22 phone app, this enables a high level of security to ensure only intended wagers are placed.

"Having a modern modular platform allows us to build technology that places the user experience at the forefront. AW22 offers a completely new way to place bets and allows our operator clients the ability to provide an innovative product eco-system that is highly differentiated," said Vik Shrestha, CCO of SB22.

