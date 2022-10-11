Represented by top brokerage in North Texas, the most luxurious high-rise in downtown Dallas is selling briskly; offers two-story penthouse and designer model homes

Represented by top brokerage in North Texas, the most luxurious high-rise in downtown Dallas is selling briskly; offers two-story penthouse and designer model homes

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading luxury brokerage in North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, reports brisk sales as the exclusive representative for Dallas' most unique and sophisticated high-rise, HALL Arts Residences. The glass-skinned, ultraluxury tower in the heart of the downtown Arts District is 28 stories tall, home to just 48 residences that average an impressive 3,800 square feet. The building has many eco- and health-friendly features, including multilevel air filtration and sound-deadening floor membranes, and resident amenities that include an expansive dining room for private entertaining, a glass-walled wine-tasting room, wine lockers, a catering kitchen, a putting green, a pool and a spa. Most are on a 17,000-square-foot amenity level with awe-inspiring views of the surrounding arts venues and city.

(PRNewswire)

Among the remaining opportunities in the tower, addressed at 1747 Leonard Street, is Residence 2701, the penthouse. It is a two-story shell space of more than 11,000 square feet, with panoramic views, two terraces and 3,000 square feet of outdoor living space, complete with a private pool. It is offered for $15,000,000.

Another unique facet of HALL Arts Residences is its program for model homes, ever-changing and designed by esteemed local and national designers to showcase the building's ability to pair perfectly with decor styles that range from traditional to eclectic to ultramodern. Currently, there are three:

Residence 2102: Dallas-based Tiffany McKinzie Interiors has designed a 3,677-square-foot, three-bedroom modern and artistic home that features a neutral palette with subtle touches of black and dark wood tones, reflecting McKinzie's clean, quiet aesthetic. The home features custom light installations by Dallas glass artist Carlyn Ray and a custom closet by international design firm Ornare.

Residence 303: Dallas-based George Bass Stage & Design has styled a 4,702-square-foot, four-bedroom home ideal for art collectors. Using Bass' trademark white palette and furnishings, the design showcases the showstopping views and natural light that permeate the open floor plan.

Residence 502: Designed by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, the internationally acclaimed, American-made-furnishings company, Residence 502 is a 5,618-square-foot, three-bedroom home that features chic, natural-hued furnishings. Of special note: Residence 502's floor plan is the only one of its kind and offers the most expansive living room in the entire tower.

Exclusively representing HALL Arts Residences, Cindi Caudle and Kyle Richards of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty offer private tours, both in-person and virtual, including the model residences. Available listings and complete building information can be found at briggsfreeman.com and hallartsresidences.com. High-resolution images of the model homes, other select listings, the building and its amenities are available, as are interviews with Richards and Caudle.

HALL Arts Residences in the Dallas Arts District, exclusively represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty (PRNewswire)

Residence 303, designed by George Bass Stage & Design, part of the designer model-home program at HALL Arts Residences in Dallas, exclusively represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty (PRNewswire)

Residence 502, designed by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, part of the designer model-home program at HALL Arts Residences in Dallas, exclusively represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty (PRNewswire)

Residence 2102, designed by Tiffany McKinzie Interiors, part of the designer model-home program at HALL Arts Residences in Dallas, exclusively represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty (PRNewswire)

The private pool of Residence 2701, the two-story penthouse at HALL Arts Residences in the Dallas Arts District, exclusively represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty